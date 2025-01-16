The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,500 Russian soldiers and 11 tanks in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 814,150 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,480 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9791 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,368 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 22,015 (+40) units;

MLRS — 1262 units;

air defense systems — 1046 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,503 (+120) units;

cruise missiles - 3049 (+31) units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,132 (+137) units;

special equipment — 3697 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense systems, three command posts, two UAV command posts, three artillery systems, and one enemy ammunition depot.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of Stupochy, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny.

The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk, and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 56 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Andriivka, and Dachne. Share