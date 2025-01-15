The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks and 57 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 812,670 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks, and 57 artillery systems.
- Over the past 24 hours, 170 combat clashes and strikes on enemy command posts and personnel have been recorded at the front.
- Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Kupyansky, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlivsky directions.
- In the operational zone in Kursk, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks from Russian invaders, who also carried out nine air strikes.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9780 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,348 (+22) units,
artillery systems — 21,975 (+52) units,
MLRS — 1262 units,
air defense systems — 1046 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 331 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22383 (+107),
cruise missiles - 3018,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33995 (+204) units,
special equipment — 3696.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 170 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck two command posts, four personnel concentration areas, and one other important enemy target.
In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka and Tabaivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Raihorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Hryhorivka.
In the Siversky direction, in the area of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 14 times.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Oleksandro-Shultyny.
In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions eight times near Konstantinopol, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchny.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched nine air strikes (13 KAB) on its own territory.
