Is it possible to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in 2025 — Zelensky's answer

Ukraine can end a full-scale war as early as 2025, and this is what the 47th US President Donald Trump also seeks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Polish media.

Ukraine has a chance to end the war in 2025

Yes, there is a possibility of ending the war in 2025. Trump wants to end the war. These are his messages - public and non-public. He is able to put pressure on Russia. I am sure that Russia is afraid of America, China and a united Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Europe will not be able to confront Russia without Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that Europe is unable to effectively confront Russia without the support of the Ukrainian army.

According to him, the Russian army is larger than the forces of the EU countries. In addition, the Russian Federation has more weapons, acts brazenly, and uses its combat experience.

European countries, in turn, are accustomed to acting in a civilized manner, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin takes advantage of.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war this year, taking into account the support of the United States and the strengthening of the European Union.

Today we have a strong partner - America, as well as the EU, which has become much stronger, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that the EU needs to be more pragmatic and increase weapons production by 2–3 times.