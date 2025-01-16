Ukraine can end a full-scale war as early as 2025, and this is what the 47th US President Donald Trump also seeks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Polish media.
Points of attention
- Zelensky believes that Ukraine can end the war against Russia by 2025 with the support of the United States and European countries.
- Europe, without the support of the Ukrainian army, is unable to effectively confront Russia due to the size and combat experience of the Russian army.
- An important condition for ending the war is the strengthening of the European army and the production of weapons to support Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation.
- Zelenskyy stressed the importance of a pragmatic approach and increasing the volume of arms production by European countries.
- According to Zelensky, US support and the strength of the European Union will contribute to a quick end to the war against Russia.
Ukraine has a chance to end the war in 2025
Europe will not be able to confront Russia without Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that Europe is unable to effectively confront Russia without the support of the Ukrainian army.
According to him, the Russian army is larger than the forces of the EU countries. In addition, the Russian Federation has more weapons, acts brazenly, and uses its combat experience.
European countries, in turn, are accustomed to acting in a civilized manner, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin takes advantage of.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war this year, taking into account the support of the United States and the strengthening of the European Union.
At the same time, Zelensky stressed that the EU needs to be more pragmatic and increase weapons production by 2–3 times.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-