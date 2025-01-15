Donald Trump's future representative in Russia and Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, is now determined to find a way to "resolve" the war within 100 days of taking office.
Points of attention
- Keith Kellogg is looking for ways to end the war within 3 months.
- Trump advisor Mike Walz is proposing lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to stabilize the situation on the front.
Trump's team has already realized the complexity of the situation
Reuters news agency, citing unnamed advisers to the future US president, notes that Trump's entourage has already lost its illusions.
Everyone finally understood that it would not be possible to end the war within 24 hours and that it would take months — at best.
Interestingly, according to former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, even the "extended" deadline announced by Kellogg is currently "overly optimistic":
Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in"
The future president's national security adviser, Congressman Mike Walz, made a new unexpected statement.
He began to publicly argue that Ukraine should lower the mobilization age to stop the Russian army.
According to the politician, lowering the mobilization age is necessary to stabilize the front line so that some kind of agreement can be reached.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-