Donald Trump's future representative in Russia and Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, is now determined to find a way to "resolve" the war within 100 days of taking office.

Trump's team has already realized the complexity of the situation

Reuters news agency, citing unnamed advisers to the future US president, notes that Trump's entourage has already lost its illusions.

Everyone finally understood that it would not be possible to end the war within 24 hours and that it would take months — at best.

These assessments are consistent with remarks by Trump's incoming envoy to Russia and Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, ... who said he would like to find a "resolution" to the war within 100 days, far longer than the president-elect's initial term, the report says.

Interestingly, according to former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, even the "extended" deadline announced by Kellogg is currently "overly optimistic":

For this to work, Trump must convince Putin that intransigence has negative aspects, the American diplomat emphasized.

Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in"

The future president's national security adviser, Congressman Mike Walz, made a new unexpected statement.

He began to publicly argue that Ukraine should lower the mobilization age to stop the Russian army.

I think a lot of people don't understand that they can recruit hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. We hear about morale problems, about problems on the front. Listen, if Ukrainians are asking the whole world to go all-in for democracy (to risk everything — ed.), they need to go all-in for democracy too. Mike Waltz Donald Trump's National Security Advisor

According to the politician, lowering the mobilization age is necessary to stabilize the front line so that some kind of agreement can be reached.