NATO may apply a "multi-domain approach" in Ukraine
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

French leader Emmanuel Macron opened a “window of discourse” when he spoke a year ago about the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

  • NATO's multi-domain approach can play a key role in protecting Ukraine from a new Russian invasion.
  • The West's change in approach to supporting Kyiv indicates that the Alliance may indeed deploy its troops to Ukraine.

What is known about NATO's "multi-domain approach"

The Alliance's doctrine states that the use of ground forces requires cover by aviation and the navy.

This was noted by Yegor Chernev, People's Deputy, Deputy Chairman of the Council Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA.

Against this background, he does not rule out the possibility of using a "multi-domain approach" to the issue of peacekeeping contingents:

This is when troops are used in conjunction with satellite data, artillery, aviation, and even the fleet, which covers with medium-range missiles during offensive or defensive actions, explained Yegor Chernev.

The West has changed its approach to Russia's war against Ukraine

As the people's representative noted, over the past three years, the West's policy of supporting Ukraine has truly transformed.

For quite a long time, Kyiv lived with the idea that it would not receive Patriot, ATACMS, and F-16, but now it is actively using them to defeat Russia.

According to Yegor Chernev, this time we need to start with a ground contingent.

He also suggested that the position of French President Emmanuel Macron is to some extent coordinated with official Washington.

What is important to understand is that the issue of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine reappeared on the agenda after Trump's arrival at the opening of the already renovated Notre Dame de Paris and his meeting with Macron.

For us, this is also, to some extent, a guarantee that the Russian Federation will not start its new wave of aggression again, because in that case it will face precisely the contingent of NATO member states, the people's deputy added.

