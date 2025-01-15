Trump gave Putin six months to stop the war against Ukraine — what next?
Trump is driving Putin into a corner
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Recently, future US President Donald Trump said that he plans to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within the next six months, but in fact this means something different.

Points of attention

  • Trump is driving Putin into a corner by giving him six months to resolve the situation in Ukraine.
  • The expert predicts that the negotiations between Trump and Putin will be as demanding and specific as possible.
  • The new US president will not compromise with the Russian dictator and will insist on solutions that are beneficial to Washington.

Trump is driving Putin into a corner

The plan of the new head of the White House was revealed by Taras Zagorodny, managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group.

In his opinion, the chances of Ukraine returning the territories within the 1991 borders are growing every day.

The point is that the Republican leader is driving Putin into a corner and de facto giving him six months to correct the situation.

According to the expert, Donald Trump wants to be a peacemaker, not create a new Afghanistan, as he says when criticizing Biden.

His position is — we stop at the demarcation line, we sit down at the negotiating table. But the Russians do not want to do this. It is clear to Trump that then we need to include plan "B" — we will "wet" you, — explained Taras Zagorodny.

Trump has no plans to mess with Putin

According to the expert, the new US president is not the kind of person who will turn to "lyrics" during possible negotiations to end the war.

It is important to understand here that Trump will take maximum account of the resources available to the Russian dictator.

Zavgorodny predicts that negotiations with Putin will look something like this:

"Putin, what can you specifically guarantee? Look, there are foreign troops on your territory — Kursk — your country is being "drenched" by drones every day, and you can't do anything, and your generals are being slaughtered like pigs in Moscow," — these are the specific questions that will be asked of Putin. Americans are like that.

According to the expert, Putin will definitely not be able to intimidate Trump with nuclear weapons, because the United States also has them.

Moreover, it is Trump who can launch a nuclear strike on the Kremlin without hesitation.

"Republicans are the kind of guys who sometimes shoot first and then ask how things are," Zagorodny emphasized.

