A big step forward. What the Trump and Putin teams agreed on

The team of the new US President Donald Trump is currently actively working on preparing his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, "at least a call" will take place soon.

Trump and Putin to hold telephone talks

Trump's national security adviser, Mike Walz, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, preparations for the meeting of the parties are already underway. The future head of the White House is convinced that this is necessary in order to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

From Donald Trump's perspective, you can't negotiate anything if you don't have some kind of relationship, some kind of dialogue with the other side. And of course we will establish such a connection in the coming months. Mike Waltz Donald Trump's future national security advisor

Journalists asked the politician what the future format of the meeting might be, and whether Donald Trump wants to involve Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in it.

To this, Volz replied that there are no specific frameworks yet, and all possible ideas are being discussed.

"We're still working on it. But I expect at least a call in the next few days or weeks," the congressman said, likely referring to the conversation between Trump and the Russian dictator. Share

What is Trump's team counting on?

According to Mike Volz, a ceasefire agreement would be "a very positive first step."

It is after this that one can begin to negotiate an end to the war through diplomatic means.

Everyone knows that this has to end diplomatically at some point. I don't think it's realistic to say, "We're going to kick every single Russian soldier out of every inch of Ukrainian territory, even Crimea." President Trump has recognized that reality, and I think it's a big step forward for the whole world to recognize that reality. Mike Waltz Donald Trump's future national security advisor

As the politician noted, Donald Trump and members of his team will do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible.