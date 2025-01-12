A big step forward. What the Trump and Putin teams agreed on

The team of the new US President Donald Trump is currently actively working on preparing his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, "at least a call" will take place soon.
Points of attention
- The ceasefire agreement is seen as the first step towards ending the war.
- Trump's team is ready for contacts and negotiations with Russia.
Trump and Putin to hold telephone talks
Trump's national security adviser, Mike Walz, made a statement on this matter.
According to him, preparations for the meeting of the parties are already underway. The future head of the White House is convinced that this is necessary in order to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Journalists asked the politician what the future format of the meeting might be, and whether Donald Trump wants to involve Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in it.
To this, Volz replied that there are no specific frameworks yet, and all possible ideas are being discussed.
What is Trump's team counting on?
According to Mike Volz, a ceasefire agreement would be "a very positive first step."
It is after this that one can begin to negotiate an end to the war through diplomatic means.
As the politician noted, Donald Trump and members of his team will do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible.
