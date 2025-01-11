The Russian army may launch another large-scale offensive
Source:  The Washington Post

The aggressor country Russia could launch a major offensive and capture the Sumy region or part of it if the Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

  • The loss of Kurshchyna could have fatal consequences for Ukraine and weaken its position during potential peace talks.
  • The number of Russian invaders who could invade the Sumy region is currently estimated at 60,000 people.
  • The soldiers of the PRC became a serious problem for the Ukrainian invaders.

The loss of Kurshchyna is a real threat to Ukraine

As The Washington Post notes, it is precisely maintaining control over part of Russian territories that strengthens Ukraine's position against the backdrop of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

As is known, on January 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a new offensive in the Kursk region, aiming to gain even more leverage for Kyiv that could be used during potential peace negotiations.

However, it was extremely difficult for Ukrainian soldiers to advance significantly, as there were significantly more Russian invaders on this section of the front.

"Those were difficult days. The Russians attacked from different directions at the same time. Some of them they succeeded in. … They crossed the border with Ukraine at several points, but we managed to retake the positions," a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier fighting on this section of the front told reporters.

There is a risk of a new offensive by the Russian army

The battle for Russian Kurshchyna is extremely important for Ukraine also because its loss could have fatal consequences for the entire country.

Thus, at least 60,000 Russian invaders will invade the Sumy region if the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose all their positions on the territory of the aggressor country.

Against this background, the soldiers of the People's Republic of China, who are fighting on the side of the Russian army, have become a separate problem for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"It seems that the North Korean soldiers operate with a completely different mindset and approach than the Russian troops. They are very fresh. When the Russians storm our positions and suffer losses, they retreat. But the North Koreans just keep moving forward," said Oleg, a soldier from the 8th Special Operations Regiment.

