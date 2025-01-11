What is really happening in Kurakhove — a statement from "Khortytsia"

As of January 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still holding positions and destroying Russian invaders within the city of Kurakhove, located in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Information is spreading online about the capture of Kurakhovo by the Russians, but it is false.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces will hold positions at the TPP within the city limits.
- The situation in the city is really difficult right now.
The Russians were unable to completely occupy Kurakhove
A statement on this occasion was made by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".
He decided to comment on the news about the alleged complete capture of the city by Russian invaders.
Tregubov emphasized that this is a fake that was spread by many Ukrainian media outlets.
According to him, the Ukrainian defenders have not left Kurakhove and are still maintaining their positions within the city limits.
Despite this, the situation as of today is really difficult.
What is known about the situation on the front on January 10-11?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, 213 combat clashes took place between Russian occupiers and Ukrainian defenders.
On January 10, the Russian army carried out 17 airstrikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropping 39 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, the enemy carried out over four thousand attacks, including 218 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,942 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit two command posts, two air defense systems, two ammunition depots, ten personnel concentration areas, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian army.
