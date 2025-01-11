What is really happening in Kurakhove — a statement from "Khortytsia"

As of January 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still holding positions and destroying Russian invaders within the city of Kurakhove, located in the Donetsk region.

The Russians were unable to completely occupy Kurakhove

A statement on this occasion was made by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

He decided to comment on the news about the alleged complete capture of the city by Russian invaders.

Tregubov emphasized that this is a fake that was spread by many Ukrainian media outlets.

According to my information, there are battles going on in the Kurakhove area. In particular, Ukrainian positions are holding on to the TPP, which is part of the city of Kurakhove, so we cannot say that Russian troops have completely taken the city right now. Although, of course, most of the city there has simply been reduced to rubble. This must be acknowledged, the spokesman said.

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders have not left Kurakhove and are still maintaining their positions within the city limits.

Despite this, the situation as of today is really difficult.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 10-11?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, 213 combat clashes took place between Russian occupiers and Ukrainian defenders.

On January 10, the Russian army carried out 17 airstrikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropping 39 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over four thousand attacks, including 218 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,942 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske in the Donetsk region; Pyatikhatky, Veselanka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit two command posts, two air defense systems, two ammunition depots, ten personnel concentration areas, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian army.