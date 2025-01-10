Ukraine has reduced the intensity of Russian airstrikes by 70%

The aggressor country Russia has significantly reduced the intensity of its cruise missile attacks on Ukraine, but the threat still remains extremely serious.
Successful attacks by Ukrainian strike drones contributed to a decrease in the intensity of airstrikes by Russia.
Ukraine's improved air defense has become an important factor in deterring the aggressor country.
Ukraine is successfully weakening Russia
What is important to understand is that the factors reducing the intensity of strikes include successful attacks by Ukrainian strike drones on Russian air bases and ammunition depots in the summer and fall.
We cannot ignore the factor of significant improvement of Ukraine's air defense.
A major from the electronic warfare unit of the National Guard of Ukraine commented on this matter.
According to him, as of today, the number of Russian attacks has decreased by about 70% compared to the summer.
Moreover, the aggressor country began to actively move tactical aviation deeper into the rear. This reduced the frequency of sorties and increased the detection time for Ukrainian forces.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 10 — what is known
Russian invaders attacked Ukraine overnight using 72 Shahed attack UAVs and others.
The enemy launched UAVs to attack Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 33 attack drones in the skies over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kherson regions.
In addition, it is noted that 34 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.
