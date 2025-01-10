This is a serious attack. The Polish Defense Minister appealed to Russia
Category
World
Publication date

This is a serious attack. The Polish Defense Minister appealed to Russia

Russia may start a new war
Читати українською
Source:  RMF FM

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Russia may indeed launch an invasion of his country. He also called on not to ignore the fact that Russia is already waging a hybrid war against Poland.

Points of attention

  • Russia may launch an invasion of Poland, the country's defense minister warns.
  • Spreading lies on the Internet, acts of sabotage and diversion are part of the hybrid war being waged by Putin.
  • Poland is strengthening its defense efforts by purchasing new ships for the Navy and maintaining a strategic alliance with Scandinavian countries.

Russia may start a new war

As the Polish minister noted, Europe must remain vigilant, because previously no one believed in the possibility of Russia attacking Ukraine.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamyś draws attention to the fact that attacks within the framework of hybrid warfare are already taking place not only in Poland, but also in the EU.

This is part of the war, very dangerous. Let's not underestimate it. Spreading lies on the Internet, distorting facts, manipulation, weakening social stability — this is the destruction of one of the pillars of security. This is a serious attack on Poland.

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh

Head of the Polish Ministry of Defense

According to him, we cannot ignore acts of sabotage and diversion, as well as what is happening in the Baltic Sea.

"We must be prepared for any scenario. It seemed to everyone that Russia would not attack Ukraine. Let's be smarter, let's be prepared," he warned.

How Poland will protect the Baltic Sea

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh officially confirmed that new ships will enter service with the Navy, and their construction has already begun.

"I announced the purchase of new ships. We have the Orca program ahead, that is, the signing of a contract for the purchase of submarines. I hope that we will conclude this contract this year," the Polish minister added.

As the head of the defense department noted, he supports the idea of a long-term strategic alliance with the Scandinavian countries.

We have a similar feeling about the threat from Russia and helping Ukraine. We are investing in this direction, the Baltic countries, the countries of Northern Europe, it is very important for us.

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh

Minister of Defense of Poland

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Poland has voiced its position
Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamyś
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland secretly cooperates with Ukraine in weapons production
Military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland firmly puts Hungary in its place after a high-profile scandal
Poland publicly took revenge on Hungary

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?