This is a serious attack. The Polish Defense Minister appealed to Russia

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Russia may indeed launch an invasion of his country. He also called on not to ignore the fact that Russia is already waging a hybrid war against Poland.
Points of attention
- Russia may launch an invasion of Poland, the country's defense minister warns.
- Spreading lies on the Internet, acts of sabotage and diversion are part of the hybrid war being waged by Putin.
- Poland is strengthening its defense efforts by purchasing new ships for the Navy and maintaining a strategic alliance with Scandinavian countries.
Russia may start a new war
As the Polish minister noted, Europe must remain vigilant, because previously no one believed in the possibility of Russia attacking Ukraine.
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamyś draws attention to the fact that attacks within the framework of hybrid warfare are already taking place not only in Poland, but also in the EU.
According to him, we cannot ignore acts of sabotage and diversion, as well as what is happening in the Baltic Sea.
How Poland will protect the Baltic Sea
Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh officially confirmed that new ships will enter service with the Navy, and their construction has already begun.
As the head of the defense department noted, he supports the idea of a long-term strategic alliance with the Scandinavian countries.
