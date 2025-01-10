This is a serious attack. The Polish Defense Minister appealed to Russia

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Russia may indeed launch an invasion of his country. He also called on not to ignore the fact that Russia is already waging a hybrid war against Poland.

Russia may start a new war

As the Polish minister noted, Europe must remain vigilant, because previously no one believed in the possibility of Russia attacking Ukraine.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamyś draws attention to the fact that attacks within the framework of hybrid warfare are already taking place not only in Poland, but also in the EU.

This is part of the war, very dangerous. Let's not underestimate it. Spreading lies on the Internet, distorting facts, manipulation, weakening social stability — this is the destruction of one of the pillars of security. This is a serious attack on Poland. Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh Head of the Polish Ministry of Defense

According to him, we cannot ignore acts of sabotage and diversion, as well as what is happening in the Baltic Sea.

"We must be prepared for any scenario. It seemed to everyone that Russia would not attack Ukraine. Let's be smarter, let's be prepared," he warned. Share

How Poland will protect the Baltic Sea

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh officially confirmed that new ships will enter service with the Navy, and their construction has already begun.

"I announced the purchase of new ships. We have the Orca program ahead, that is, the signing of a contract for the purchase of submarines. I hope that we will conclude this contract this year," the Polish minister added. Share

As the head of the defense department noted, he supports the idea of a long-term strategic alliance with the Scandinavian countries.