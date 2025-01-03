Poland firmly puts Hungary in its place after a high-profile scandal
Poland publicly took revenge on Hungary
Source:  Reuters

Official Warsaw refused to invite the Hungarian ambassador to an event dedicated to the beginning of Poland's presidency of the European Union.

An official statement on this matter was made by the Polish Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

According to her, the main reason for this decision is that official Budapest granted asylum to Marcin Romanowski, a deputy from the former ruling Polish party Law and Justice.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka points out that Hungarian leader Viktor Orban was also not invited to the ceremony, which will be held at the Grand Theater in Warsaw.

"When we invited guests to our event almost a month ago, we invited the entire diplomatic corps. But after the situation with Romanovsky, Minister (foreign affairs) Sikorski decided that the Hungarian ambassador was not a welcome guest in the theater today," the Polish diplomat emphasized.

What is known about the scandal surrounding Romanovsky

Back in July 2024, the Polish National Security Agency (NSA) detained former Deputy Minister of Justice Marcin Romanowski, who worked for the previous Polish government, in Warsaw.

He was the Deputy Minister of Justice of Poland from 2019 to 2023, and also the Commissioner of the then Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, for the Justice Foundation since 2018.

The Polish Sejm has approved lifting Romanowski's immunity in connection with the investigation into the Justice Foundation scandal. The National Prosecutor's Office wants to bring 11 charges in the case.

This concerns possible abuse of funds in the Justice Fund, a special fund for supporting victims of crime, which is subordinate to the Polish Ministry of Justice.

