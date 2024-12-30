According to Piotr Lukasiewicz, Poland's temporary chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, Warsaw plans to achieve accelerated Ukraine's accession to the European Union during its presidency of the EU.
Points of attention
- Poland aims to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU during its presidency of the EU to enhance security for both Ukraine and Europe.
- Warsaw actively supports initiatives for peace, security, and cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.
- Poland promises to compensate for Ukraine's losses in electricity and ensure the necessary volume of supplies, especially in times of supply disruptions.
- The support of Poland and other countries will facilitate Ukraine's faster acquisition of EU membership, with Denmark set to provide additional support in 2025.
- Through its EU presidency, Poland intends to influence the consideration of important issues for both Ukraine and Poland, emphasizing the importance of resolving matters promptly.
How Poland plans to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU
According to him, accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU will contribute to the security of both Europe and Ukraine.
Lukasiewicz emphasized that Poland's current presidency of the EU will differ from the capabilities the country had 10 years ago, as it has no influence on the decisions of the EU Council.
At the same time, as the Polish chargé d'affaires in Ukraine notes, the presiding country is able to influence the level of consideration of issues that are important for Ukraine and Poland.
He recalled that after Poland, the presidency will pass to Denmark, which has a similar vision to Warsaw, so in 2025 Ukraine will have significant support in the EU.
How else can Poland help Ukraine?
Poland is ready to compensate for Ukraine's losses in electricity and ensure the necessary volume of supplies.
For official Warsaw, it is not a problem to increase domestic electricity production to supply Ukraine with as much as it will need in the event of a halt in supplies from Slovakia.
What is important to understand is that Poland's promises came against the backdrop of an aggravation of the conflict between Kyiv and Bratislava over the halting of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.
