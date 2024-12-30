According to Piotr Lukasiewicz, Poland's temporary chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, Warsaw plans to achieve accelerated Ukraine's accession to the European Union during its presidency of the EU.

How Poland plans to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU

The main slogan of our presidency is security — the security of Europe, but also the security of Ukraine. Because these are two sides of the same problem. Because if Ukraine is safe, then, accordingly, Europe is safe, — Lukasiewicz noted in an interview with journalists of the ZN.UA publication. Share

According to him, accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU will contribute to the security of both Europe and Ukraine.

Lukasiewicz emphasized that Poland's current presidency of the EU will differ from the capabilities the country had 10 years ago, as it has no influence on the decisions of the EU Council.

At the same time, as the Polish chargé d'affaires in Ukraine notes, the presiding country is able to influence the level of consideration of issues that are important for Ukraine and Poland.

"Our task now will be a constant reminder that this is very important, that all this needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Poland will do its utmost in this direction. And will do everything possible to speed up the accession procedures for Ukraine," Lukasiewicz notes. Share

He recalled that after Poland, the presidency will pass to Denmark, which has a similar vision to Warsaw, so in 2025 Ukraine will have significant support in the EU.

How else can Poland help Ukraine?

Poland is ready to compensate for Ukraine's losses in electricity and ensure the necessary volume of supplies.

For official Warsaw, it is not a problem to increase domestic electricity production to supply Ukraine with as much as it will need in the event of a halt in supplies from Slovakia.