According to Piotr Lukasiewicz, Poland's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, his country cooperates with Ukraine in the production of weapons and ammunition, but does not disclose information about this.

What is known about cooperation between Ukraine and Poland in weapons production?

In particular, Lukasiewicz noted that cooperation includes the production of drones, tank repair, as well as development in the field of high technology.

He confirmed that a defense industry production plant for Ukraine has already been built in Poland.

Some countries that declare such cooperation, such as the construction of a military equipment factory, are geographically far from Russia. And since they are not threatened, they can talk about it. We are very close, and therefore we do not talk about it. That is, geography in this context is very important, — explains the temporary charge d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine. Share

What is known about other Polish aid to Ukraine?

Lukasiewicz confirmed that Poland, during its presidency of the EU, plans to achieve accelerated Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to him, accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU will contribute to the security of both Europe and Ukraine.

He also assured that Poland's current presidency of the EU will differ from the capabilities the country had 10 years ago, as it has no influence on the decisions of the EU Council.

At the same time, as the Polish chargé d'affaires in Ukraine notes, the presiding country is able to influence the level of consideration of issues that are important for Ukraine and Poland.

He recalled that after Poland, the presidency will pass to Denmark, which has a similar vision to Warsaw, so in 2025 Ukraine will have significant support in the EU.