Ukrainian Legion. Volunteers in Poland submitted over a thousand applications
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Legion. Volunteers in Poland submitted over a thousand applications

Volunteers
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has already received over a thousand applications. It is expected that the recruitment for the second unit will be larger than for the first.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has received over a thousand applications, with recruitment for the second unit expected to surpass the first.
  • The initiative allows Ukrainians from Europe to participate in military training, contributing to the mobilization efforts.
  • The Legion is combating Russian fakes and expanding its information campaign to clarify the unit's operations.
  • The initiative enables Ukrainians residing outside Ukraine to engage in military training and preparation, fostering a sense of unity and support.
  • The success of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is significant, despite efforts by Russian propaganda to portray it negatively.

Volunteers are actively signing up for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, during a telethon.

Since the military asked not to give numbers, I can't give you specifics. But it's definitely many times more than the first unit was.

Vasyl Bodnar

Vasyl Bodnar

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland

According to him, an information campaign regarding the Legion's activities in various countries is currently being expanded. The fight against Russian fakes is also underway and the details of how this unit functions are being clarified.

We explain how useful and necessary this is for mobilizing all Ukrainians, not just those living in Europe.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The Polish government has agreed to form a Ukrainian Legion of Ukrainians living in European countries. This initiative will allow Ukrainians temporarily or permanently residing outside Ukraine to participate in military training and preparation.

In October, recruitment for the Ukrainian Legion began in the Polish city of Lublin. The recruitment center operates daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On December 23, it became known that volunteers who joined the Ukrainian Legion in Poland began arriving in Ukraine, and they will continue their training.

According to Bodnar, the Ukrainian Legion is a success story that some politicians and Russian propaganda are trying to turn into a negative fact.

The process (of recruitment — ed.), of course, we would like it to go faster, but it goes as it goes. We are working to make this information publicly available in all EU countries, and possibly overseas. We can only stimulate voluntary encouragement, this is a completely voluntary unit. I am convinced that our citizens who are invited to it will have the appropriate satisfaction for good training.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Legion. The Czech Republic is interested in a new idea to help the AFU
Ukrainian Legion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Legion is recruiting volunteers in Lublin, Poland. Who is taken to serve
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
recruiting center

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?