Ukrainian Legion. Volunteers in Poland submitted over a thousand applications

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has already received over a thousand applications. It is expected that the recruitment for the second unit will be larger than for the first.

Volunteers are actively signing up for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, during a telethon.

Since the military asked not to give numbers, I can't give you specifics. But it's definitely many times more than the first unit was. Vasyl Bodnar Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland

According to him, an information campaign regarding the Legion's activities in various countries is currently being expanded. The fight against Russian fakes is also underway and the details of how this unit functions are being clarified.

We explain how useful and necessary this is for mobilizing all Ukrainians, not just those living in Europe.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The Polish government has agreed to form a Ukrainian Legion of Ukrainians living in European countries. This initiative will allow Ukrainians temporarily or permanently residing outside Ukraine to participate in military training and preparation.

In October, recruitment for the Ukrainian Legion began in the Polish city of Lublin. The recruitment center operates daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Share

On December 23, it became known that volunteers who joined the Ukrainian Legion in Poland began arriving in Ukraine, and they will continue their training.

According to Bodnar, the Ukrainian Legion is a success story that some politicians and Russian propaganda are trying to turn into a negative fact.