Ukrainian Legion. The Czech Republic is interested in a new idea to help the AFU
Category
World
Publication date

Ukrainian Legion. The Czech Republic is interested in a new idea to help the AFU

Ukrainian Legion
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Prague International

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic is currently actively studying and analyzing the Polish project to form the Ukrainian Legion within its country. This was reported by the spokesperson of the department, Karel Capek.

Points of attention

  • A volunteer Ukrainian Legion may appear in the Czech Republic, but the authorities are currently only studying this possibility.
  • As of today, more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees live in the country
  • The Czech Republic is guided by Poland's experience in this matter, but has not yet made a final decision.

A volunteer Ukrainian Legion may also appear in the Czech Republic

It is important to understand that, as of today, there are more than one hundred thousand Ukrainian refugees — men aged 18 to 65 — living in the country.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, Vito Rakušan, official Prague does not consider the scenario of forced return of Ukrainian citizens as long as temporary protection is in effect.

Despite this, the head of the Ministry of Defense Yana Chernokhov officially confirmed that her team is already studying the possibility for Ukrainians in the Czech Republic to voluntarily, without coercion and pressure, become participants in a potential military formation.

She also drew attention to the size of the Ukrainian community currently living in their country.

So it would make sense... We want to continue the training of the Ukrainian military, so why don't we also train citizens of the Czech Republic, Ukrainians by nationality, and create some kind of formation from them, Yana Chernokhova suggested.

The Czech Republic is guided by Poland's experience in this matter

According to the speaker of the Czech Ministry of Defense, Karel Čapek, the Ministry of Defense is carefully studying the Polish project from a practical and legal point of view.

The Ministry intends to collect even more important data from official Warsaw regarding the history of the formation of the Ukrainian Legion.

When we collect this information, we will consider the possibility of our involvement, — explained Capek.

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic also draws attention to the fact that their Armed Forces are meanwhile continuing the training of Ukrainian military personnel who are arriving from Ukraine for this purpose.

In addition, the option that Czech instructors will join the training of the Ukrainian Legion, which is being created in Poland, is being considered.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech Republic to allocate almost €35 million to purchase ammunition for Ukraine
Munition
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, Czech Republic sign two agreements on joint arms production
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine, Czech Republic sign two agreements on joint arms production
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Initiative-2025. The Czech Republic is starting a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine
purchase ammunition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?