Initiative-2025. The Czech Republic is starting a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

The Czech Republic is starting a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine called Initiative-2025, which will involve five arms companies.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Chernokhova to Deník N.

This is a natural continuation of an already active mechanism. In addition, the sooner donors allocate funds, the sooner our companies will sign long-term contracts. Yana Chernokhova Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic

Currently, the Czech Agency for Interstate Cooperation under the Ministry of Defense is collecting information from arms companies about what they will be able to supply to Ukraine next year.

The Czech Republic will once again act as an intermediary between donors — European countries and five arms companies that have already supplied ammunition as part of the first Czech initiative. The companies will continue to supply next year.

According to Deník N, five companies will take part in the second project: Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol, Colt CZ Group SE and the arms company DSS.

The Czech Republic will deliver approximately 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine by the end of 2024 as part of its initiative.

According to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fial, the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces will continue "at the predicted pace in the coming months."

At the same time, the Prime Minister assured that, in parallel with this, the Czech Republic already annually supplies hundreds of thousands of large-caliber ammunition of other types.