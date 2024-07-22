Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative — the terms are known

During July and August, Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition as part of the Czech initiative.
Points of attention
- Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunitions as part of the Czech initiative in the near future.
- 18 countries joined the initiative, which will allow 500,000 ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.
- The Czech initiative cooperates with the Netherlands and Denmark to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
- President of the Czech Republic Petro Pavlo and Prime Minister Petro Fiala actively support the project and involve other countries to participate.
- Shells from the Czech Republic are already helping the Ukrainian troops, increasing their effectiveness compared to the troops of the Russian Federation.
When Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition as part of the Czech initiative
Currently, 18 countries have joined the initiative on ammunition for Ukraine, 15 of them have already fulfilled their obligations and made their contribution. This means that there are enough funds to deliver 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year.
The Czech Ammunition Procurement Initiative is looking for artillery ammunition for Ukraine in non-EU countries. The first batch of 50,000 ammunitions arrived in Ukraine some time ago. The Czech Republic cooperates in this initiative mainly with the Netherlands and Denmark.
Czech initiative on ammunition for Ukraine
In February, at the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petro Pavlo said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of projectiles for Ukraine, but the project required funding. Portugal, Finland, Germany and Lithuania joined the initiative.
At the end of June, Czech Prime Minister Petro Fiala announced the delivery of the first batch of 50,000 ammunition to Ukraine.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the projectiles from the Czech Republic are already helping the Ukrainian troops, reducing the difference in shots with the Russian troops by more than half.