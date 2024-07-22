Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative — the terms are known
Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative — the terms are known
During July and August, Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition as part of the Czech initiative.

When Ukraine will receive another 100,000 ammunition as part of the Czech initiative

Currently, 18 countries have joined the initiative on ammunition for Ukraine, 15 of them have already fulfilled their obligations and made their contribution. This means that there are enough funds to deliver 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year.

During July and August, we will send another 100,000 rounds of ammunition. Now we are looking for money to buy even more ammunition so that the initiative can be continued in 2025, — said Lipavsky.

The Czech Ammunition Procurement Initiative is looking for artillery ammunition for Ukraine in non-EU countries. The first batch of 50,000 ammunitions arrived in Ukraine some time ago. The Czech Republic cooperates in this initiative mainly with the Netherlands and Denmark.

Czech initiative on ammunition for Ukraine

In February, at the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petro Pavlo said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of projectiles for Ukraine, but the project required funding. Portugal, Finland, Germany and Lithuania joined the initiative.

At the end of June, Czech Prime Minister Petro Fiala announced the delivery of the first batch of 50,000 ammunition to Ukraine.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the projectiles from the Czech Republic are already helping the Ukrainian troops, reducing the difference in shots with the Russian troops by more than half.

