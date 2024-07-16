Ukraine, Czech Republic sign two agreements on joint arms production

Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed two agreements in the field of defense industry. We are talking about the production of Colt cartridges and assault rifles.

The Czech Republic will produce cartridges and Colt assault rifles in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that he and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala "discussed the supply of new types of weapons to the Ukrainian army, training and rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military, and new joint projects in the field of the military industry."

Today, we have signed two important agreements among other agreements in the sphere of the defense industry. A new cartridge plant will be built in Ukraine — an agreement was signed between Sellier & Bellot and Ukroboronservice, Shmygal said. Share

The second signed agreement concerns the production of assault rifles by Colt CZ Group in Ukraine. This agreement is between Ceska Zbrojovka and the relevant Ukrainian enterprise. Shmygal did not specify what exactly, citing security considerations.

Czech Republic's initiative on shells supply to Ukraine

At the beginning of the year, the Czech Republic took the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine. Funds for this have already been provided by more than 15 Western countries.

In June, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said that the first batch of ammunition as part of his country's initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.