Ukraine, Czech Republic sign two agreements on joint arms production

Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed two agreements in the field of defense industry. We are talking about the production of Colt cartridges and assault rifles.
Points of attention
- The initiative of the Czech Republic regarding shells for Ukraine received support from more than 15 Western countries.
- A new cartridge factory will be built in Ukraine as part of the agreement between Sellier & Bellot and Ukroboronservice.
- The second agreement provides for the production of assault rifles by Colt CZ Group in Ukraine.
- Ukraine will be supplied with large quantities of ammunition, 80 to 100 thousand per month, from September until the end of the year.
The Czech Republic will produce cartridges and Colt assault rifles in Ukraine
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that he and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala "discussed the supply of new types of weapons to the Ukrainian army, training and rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military, and new joint projects in the field of the military industry."
The second signed agreement concerns the production of assault rifles by Colt CZ Group in Ukraine. This agreement is between Ceska Zbrojovka and the relevant Ukrainian enterprise. Shmygal did not specify what exactly, citing security considerations.
Czech Republic's initiative on shells supply to Ukraine
At the beginning of the year, the Czech Republic took the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine. Funds for this have already been provided by more than 15 Western countries.
In June, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said that the first batch of ammunition as part of his country's initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.
Earlier, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, spoke about the details of the "projectile initiative": in July-August, another 50,000 ammunitions should arrive in Ukraine, and from September to the end of the year, 80,000 to 100,000 will be delivered per month.
