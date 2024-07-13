Ammunition for the Armed Forces. The President of the Czech Republic, Pavel, announced the delivery schedule

In the Czech Republic, they talked about the terms and delivery of the next batch of ammunition to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic will deliver 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced the details of the delivery of artillery shells to the Armed Forces as part of the Czech initiative. He spoke about this during a discussion in Houston.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala announced at the end of June that the first shipment of shells within the scope of the Czech initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago.

Then the Minister of Defense Yana Chernokhova said that it is about 50 thousand units of ammunition, and the task is to deliver 500 thousand ammunition to Ukraine this year. This amount is currently financially secured.

At the same time, the first part of 180 thousand units of ammunition is financed by the German contribution.

Pavel said that in July-August another 50,000 ammunition should arrive in Ukraine, and from September to the end of the year, 80,000 to 100,000 will be delivered per month.

Norway will allocate more than 92 million dollars to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Norway will provide Ukraine with more than 1 million crowns (over 92 million dollars) to strengthen air defense.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre said this during the NATO summit.

Ukrainians need more air defenses to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles. Jonas Har Støre Prime Minister of Norway

And the day before, Norway announced that it would transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Currently, Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are undergoing training.