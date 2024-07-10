NATO activates emergency plan against Trump

Ukraine's partners from NATO member states are considering options for protecting military and other aid to Kyiv in the event that Republican Donald Trump wins the United States presidential elections.

How Trump can threaten NATO aid to Ukraine

Journalists and analysts of the publication note that Trump has repeatedly stated the alleged possibility of ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine "within 24 hours."

In particular, Western partners fear that Trump will begin to force Ukraine to surrender while Russia will retain control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

At the same time, Trump can threaten Ukraine with a complete termination of military aid.

According to military expert Gustav Gressel from the Berlin-based think tank "European Council on Foreign Relations", the US-led NATO command in Wiesbaden has been coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine since November 2022.

On June 14, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the Alliance would open a headquarters for the international coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Until now, NATO member states and industry have voluntarily informed the US-led command about supplies. Now it will become more mandatory and institutionalized within NATO, Gressel notes. Share

How NATO can protect military aid to Ukraine from Trump

The analyst stressed that military aid to Ukraine should be protected from Trump's attempts to end it.

It can shut down the American command at any moment with one stroke of the pen. One decree — and it's gone. But to close the NATO command, you need a decision from the alliance, and you won't get it that easily, Gressel emphasises. Share

According to the NATO representative, if Trump stops aid to Ukraine, the American command in Wiesbaden will be replaced by the French, German or British military and will continue to operate.