Ukraine received first munition batch in Czechia's initiative frameworks
The first batch of ammunition purchased as part of the Czech initiative arrived in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The first batch of ammunition arrived in Ukraine thanks to the Czech initiative.
  • The Czech Republic has concluded contracts for the supply of 180,000 shells for Ukraine and plans to purchase another 300,000.
  • The largest monetary contributions to this initiative came from Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.
  • Ukraine will receive the first shells in June, which will be an important contribution to the country's support at the front.
  • About 20 countries joined the initiative, demonstrating unity in supporting Ukraine in its struggle for independence.

The first batch of ammunition arrived in Ukraine

The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes, said Czech PM Petr Fiala.

Czech Ammunition Procurement Initiative

As part of its initiative, the Czech Republic has already signed contracts to supply 180,000 shells and knows where to buy another 300,000.

According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark contributed the largest monetary contributions. In total, about 20 countries joined the initiative.

Ukraine will receive the first shells purchased thanks to this initiative in June.

About 1.5 million shells have been identified on the world market in the Czech Republic, and if there are funds available, they can be purchased.

