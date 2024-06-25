Ukraine received first munition batch in Czechia's initiative frameworks

The first batch of ammunition purchased as part of the Czech initiative arrived in Ukraine.
The first batch of ammunition arrived in Ukraine
The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago.— Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) June 25, 2024
We are doing what it takes.
Czech Ammunition Procurement Initiative
As part of its initiative, the Czech Republic has already signed contracts to supply 180,000 shells and knows where to buy another 300,000.
According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark contributed the largest monetary contributions. In total, about 20 countries joined the initiative.
Ukraine will receive the first shells purchased thanks to this initiative in June.
About 1.5 million shells have been identified on the world market in the Czech Republic, and if there are funds available, they can be purchased.
