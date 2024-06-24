Ukraine to receive first munition batch from Czechia's initiative by June's end

According to the plan, the Ukrainian army will receive the first batch of ammunition as part of the Czech initiative by the end of June.

When Ukraine will receive the first batch of ammunition on the Czech initiative

As promised, the first delivery will arrive by the end of June, the head of the defence ministry said.

She assured me that Czech specialists would inspect the ammunition before sending it to Ukraine and that it would be repaired if necessary. This is how she responded to the accusations of the former Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, Ljubomir Metr, who stated that some of the ammunition may be poor quality.

Also, according to the minister, the companies will modify the ammunition even before Kyiv receives it.

The head of the Czech Ministry of Defence added that there is currently a shortage of ammunition all over the world, so the Czech Republic has to work with what it has.

If we want to help Ukraine, we should be grateful for what we have. Fortunately, we have companies and resources. Donors — the Czech Republic does not pay for this — will make sure that the ammunition is brought to a usable state, said Jana Chernokhova.

Why Ukraine did not receive the promised ammunition for a long time

Recently, the official Prague complained about serious problems with the supply of shells for the Armed Forces.

According to CSG owner and chief Michal Strnad, about half of the ammunition his company purchased on behalf of governments in places like Africa and Asia were not of sufficient quality.

In order to transfer them to the Armed Forces, additional processing was required. Moreover, it is indicated that the company is forced to add missing components of its own production to some projectiles.

It is also indicated that only 25% of the participating countries of the Czech initiative allocated funds for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine — these are Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Despite this, almost 20 countries have declared their readiness to help Prague financially.