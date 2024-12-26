According to the Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, his country plans to transfer about 6 billion euros more in aid, mainly for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, which has suffered significant damage as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the Netherlands' plans to help Ukraine?
The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine emphasized that for three years since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, his country has been providing military, humanitarian, and economic assistance.
He noted that one of the priority areas of assistance to Ukraine for the Netherlands remains the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system damaged by attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the aid provided by the Netherlands to Ukraine?
The Netherlands recently announced the allocation of 209.5 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including 45 million for the Energy Support Fund.
In addition, in mid-October it became known that the Netherlands would allocate another 271 million euros for military aid to Ukraine. They will be spent on artillery shells.
And already in early December, the Netherlands decided to allocate 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used, in particular, to strengthen the air defense system.
