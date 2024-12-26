The Netherlands promises to allocate another 6 billion euros to help Ukraine
The Netherlands promises to allocate another 6 billion euros to help Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to the Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, his country plans to transfer about 6 billion euros more in aid, mainly for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, which has suffered significant damage as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Netherlands promises to transfer an additional 6 billion euros in aid to help Ukraine restore its energy system, which has been damaged by Russian attacks.
  • The aid includes military, humanitarian, and economic assistance for three years, with a focus on restoring critical infrastructure and strengthening the air defense system.
  • The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine highlighted that the Netherlands has already provided 3.8 billion euros and plans to allocate a total of more than 10 billion euros in military aid.
  • The allocation includes funds for the restoration of critical infrastructure, such as the Energy Support Fund, as well as military assistance for artillery shells and air defense.
  • The Netherlands remains committed to supporting Ukraine and continuously seeks new opportunities to assist the country during these challenging times.

What is known about the Netherlands' plans to help Ukraine?

The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine emphasized that for three years since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, his country has been providing military, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

Indeed, 3.8 billion euros have already been received, but another 6 billion euros are planned. Thus, the Netherlands has allocated more than 10 billion euros in military aid, of which almost four have already been received, — emphasized Alle Dorhout.

He noted that one of the priority areas of assistance to Ukraine for the Netherlands remains the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system damaged by attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

"We have already done a lot to support your country, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities. Our colleagues are constantly in touch with the Ukrainian side to understand how else we can help Ukraine get through this winter," the diplomat explains.

What is known about the aid provided by the Netherlands to Ukraine?

The Netherlands recently announced the allocation of 209.5 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including 45 million for the Energy Support Fund.

In addition, in mid-October it became known that the Netherlands would allocate another 271 million euros for military aid to Ukraine. They will be spent on artillery shells.

And already in early December, the Netherlands decided to allocate 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used, in particular, to strengthen the air defense system.

More on the topic

