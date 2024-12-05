The Netherlands has allocated an additional 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine — where will the funds go?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Netherlands has allocated an additional 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine — where will the funds go?

The Netherlands has allocated an additional 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine — where will the funds go?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Netherlands allocates EUR 22 million in aid to Ukraine. In particular, the funds will be directed to strengthening the air defense system.

Points of attention

  • The Netherlands allocated 22 million euros of aid to Ukraine to strengthen the air defense and air defense system.
  • Ukraine received Patriot air defense missile launchers from the Netherlands to protect vital infrastructure.
  • The Netherlands, together with Denmark and the Czech Republic, supports Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, allocating significant funds for artillery shells.
  • By encouraging the European defense industry, the Netherlands contributes to the supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

Ukraine received additional aid from the Netherlands

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp.

At the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, I also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's military potential. The Netherlands allocates an additional 22 million euros for projects aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense and cyber resilience, the head of the MFA noted.

The minister noted that the assistance of third countries to the Russian military machine requires a more decisive and coordinated response from NATO and the members of the Alliance.

First of all, we must continue to support Ukraine. There is simply no alternative, Veldkamp stated.

Ukraine received three launchers of the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced this on social networks on November 28.

That is why we transferred three Patriot launchers. They save lives and protect vital infrastructure. Stopping Russian aggression was and remains in our common interests, — said Ruben Brekelmans.

Also, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells.

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A significant part of Russian assets was unfrozen in the Netherlands
What is known about the decisions of the Dutch banks
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will allocate more than 270 million euros in 2025
artillery shells
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system
The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?