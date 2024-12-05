The Netherlands has allocated an additional 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine — where will the funds go?

The Netherlands allocates EUR 22 million in aid to Ukraine. In particular, the funds will be directed to strengthening the air defense system.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp.

At the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, I also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's military potential. The Netherlands allocates an additional 22 million euros for projects aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense and cyber resilience, the head of the MFA noted.



The minister noted that the assistance of third countries to the Russian military machine requires a more decisive and coordinated response from NATO and the members of the Alliance.

First of all, we must continue to support Ukraine. There is simply no alternative, Veldkamp stated.

Ukraine received three launchers of the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced this on social networks on November 28.

That is why we transferred three Patriot launchers. They save lives and protect vital infrastructure. Stopping Russian aggression was and remains in our common interests, — said Ruben Brekelmans.

Also, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells.

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.