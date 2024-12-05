The Netherlands has allocated an additional 22 million euros in aid to Ukraine — where will the funds go?

The Netherlands allocates EUR 22 million in aid to Ukraine. In particular, the funds will be directed to strengthening the air defense system.
Ukraine received additional aid from the Netherlands
This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp.
At yesterday's NATO-Ukraine Council, I also stressed the importance of bolstering Ukraine's military capacities. The Netherlands is allocating an additional €22 million to projects aimed at Ukraine's air defense and cyber resilience via @NATO. 3/3— Caspar Veldkamp (@ministerBZ) December 4, 2024
The minister noted that the assistance of third countries to the Russian military machine requires a more decisive and coordinated response from NATO and the members of the Alliance.
Ukraine received three launchers of the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands
The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced this on social networks on November 28.
Also, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.
With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.
