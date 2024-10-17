Artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will allocate more than 270 million euros in 2025

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

The minister wrote about this on the social network Х.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells. Dick Schoof Prime Minister of the Netherlands

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.

During his first visit to Ukraine in office, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Zaporizhzhia on September 2, where he announced a new support package for Kyiv worth more than 200 million euros.

According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on the further support and involvement of the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.

We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front line, but also in people's everyday lives. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros. Share

The Dutch Prime Minister clarified that the package will primarily be aimed at the protection and repair of the energy infrastructure, and also provides for additional funding for humanitarian aid.