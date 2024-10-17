Artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will allocate more than 270 million euros in 2025
Artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will allocate more than 270 million euros in 2025

artillery shells
Source:  Ukrinform

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

  • The Netherlands will provide 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.
  • The aid package includes not only artillery shells but also funding for energy infrastructure repairs and humanitarian aid.
  • This initiative will play a significant role in the development of the defense industry in Europe and enhance the security of the region.
  • Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine on both the front line and in the everyday lives of its citizens.
  • The ongoing commitment of the Netherlands, Denmark, and the Czech Republic demonstrates joint support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

The Netherlands will buy artillery shells for Ukraine

The minister wrote about this on the social network Х.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells.

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.

Dutch Prime Minister Schoof announced new aid for Ukraine

During his first visit to Ukraine in office, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Zaporizhzhia on September 2, where he announced a new support package for Kyiv worth more than 200 million euros.

According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on the further support and involvement of the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.

We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front line, but also in people's everyday lives. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros.

The Dutch Prime Minister clarified that the package will primarily be aimed at the protection and repair of the energy infrastructure, and also provides for additional funding for humanitarian aid.

