Artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will allocate more than 270 million euros in 2025

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.
The Netherlands will buy artillery shells for Ukraine
The minister wrote about this on the social network Х.
With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.
Denemarken, Tsjechië en Nederland zijn vastberaden in de gezamenlijke steun aan Oekraïne tegen de Russische agressie. Een jaar geleden begonnen we een initiatief voor de levering van munitie en vandaag zetten we een goede volgende stap.— Dick Schoof (@MinPres) October 17, 2024
We gaan meer groot kaliber…
Dutch Prime Minister Schoof announced new aid for Ukraine
During his first visit to Ukraine in office, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Zaporizhzhia on September 2, where he announced a new support package for Kyiv worth more than 200 million euros.
According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on the further support and involvement of the Netherlands.
The Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for the residents of the city, who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.
The Dutch Prime Minister clarified that the package will primarily be aimed at the protection and repair of the energy infrastructure, and also provides for additional funding for humanitarian aid.
