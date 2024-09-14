Patriot for Ukraine. The Netherlands has not yet delivered the promised air defense system

The Netherlands had to abandon plans together with another country to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, because one of the allies refused to participate in the supply.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands faces delays in providing Ukraine with the promised Patriot air defense system due to a refusal from one of its allies, requiring negotiations with other partners to complete the system.
- Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on Russian territory for self-defense under international law, allowing for potential strikes on military facilities and interception of enemy missiles.
- The right to self-defense, as highlighted by Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans, has no distance limitations according to international law, granting Ukraine the freedom to defend itself even beyond its borders.
- The delay in the Patriot system delivery raises concerns over Ukraine's defense preparedness in the face of threats from Russia, emphasizing the importance of securing the necessary components promptly.
Patriot for Ukraine from the Netherlands is delayed
The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands first announced its intention to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system at the end of May this year. At that time, it was reported that the Netherlands already had the main components ready, and the rest were to be supplied by other countries.
A month later, the Netherlands announced that it had managed to find another country to cooperate in this case, without naming it
On the other hand, the non-Dutch components are still not ready.
Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans told the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the Netherlands had recently sent a radar and that three launchers would be delivered soon. However, other countries are still looking for other components to complete the system. Breckelmans added that negotiations with several partners are ongoing.
The Netherlands allows Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons
The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.
Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If the attacks are carried out from border areas or Russian airfields, it can strike military facilities. This also applies to enemy missiles — they can be intercepted by our weapons even over the territory of Russia, — explained Breckelmans.
Breckelmans emphasized that "international law has no distance limitations" and "the right to self-defense does not disappear at a distance of 100 km from the border." The minister also noted that the Netherlands did not set any restrictions for Ukraine regarding the range of use of their weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-