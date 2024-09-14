Patriot for Ukraine. The Netherlands has not yet delivered the promised air defense system

The Netherlands had to abandon plans together with another country to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, because one of the allies refused to participate in the supply.

Patriot for Ukraine from the Netherlands is delayed

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands first announced its intention to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system at the end of May this year. At that time, it was reported that the Netherlands already had the main components ready, and the rest were to be supplied by other countries.

A month later, the Netherlands announced that it had managed to find another country to cooperate in this case, without naming it

The necessary components for a complete Patriot system have now been assembled. The Netherlands provides three launchers and a radar, the rest of the essential components are supplied by one of the allies. Kaysa Ollongren Former Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

On the other hand, the non-Dutch components are still not ready.

Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans told the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the Netherlands had recently sent a radar and that three launchers would be delivered soon. However, other countries are still looking for other components to complete the system. Breckelmans added that negotiations with several partners are ongoing.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, the department was recently informed that the previously mentioned commitment of one of the allies is not being fulfilled. At the same time, the ministry did not specify which country is participating in this. Share

The Netherlands allows Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If the attacks are carried out from border areas or Russian airfields, it can strike military facilities. This also applies to enemy missiles — they can be intercepted by our weapons even over the territory of Russia, — explained Breckelmans.

Breckelmans emphasized that "international law has no distance limitations" and "the right to self-defense does not disappear at a distance of 100 km from the border." The minister also noted that the Netherlands did not set any restrictions for Ukraine regarding the range of use of their weapons.