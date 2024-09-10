The Armed Forces of Ukraine were allowed to strike across the entire territory of Russia with weapons supplied to it by the Netherlands.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If the attacks are carried out from border areas or Russian airfields, it can strike military facilities. This also applies to enemy missiles — they can be intercepted by our weapons even over the territory of Russia, — explained Breckelmans. Share

Breckelmans emphasized that "international law has no distance limitations" and "the right to self-defense does not disappear at a distance of 100 kilometers from the border." The minister also noted that the Netherlands did not set any restrictions for Ukraine regarding the range of use of their weapons.

Breckelmans clarified that the permission to strike on Russian territory also applies to F-16 fighter jets, which the Netherlands plans to transfer to Ukraine.

He also called on other Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they supply to Ukraine.

Which of the Western partners allowed Ukraine to freely use the transferred weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Canada's Ministry of National Defense has officially announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine can freely use Canadian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment on the territory of Russia.

What is important to understand is that Ottawa handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine at least 8 Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles and hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Ottawa has no geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment it provides to the Armed Forces.

At the moment, it is difficult to say whether the Defense Forces of Ukraine used Canadian weapons when they went on the offensive in the Kursk region.

