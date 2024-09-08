Shapps called on the British government to allow Ukraine to hit the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles

Former British Defense Minister Grant Shapps called on the government to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets on Russian territory.
Points of attention
- Grant Shapps called on the British government to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia because of the latest acts of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.
- The use of long-range weapons by Ukrainian allies on the territory of the Russian Federation can increase the effectiveness of strikes and undermine confidence in London as an ally of Kyiv.
- Shapps also called on other countries, in particular the United States, to authorize the use of Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine, pointing out that the effectiveness of the strikes depends on Washington's support.
- The use of the Storm Shadow missile against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation requires joint action with the American HARM and MALD missiles for maximum effectiveness.
Why Ukraine should hit the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles
As Grant Shapps pointed out, against the background of the latest Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities, in particular with the use of guided aerial bombs, "we urgently need to approve the use of our long-range weapons on the territory of Russia."
According to the former defense minister of Great Britain, the lack of permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow "where they could be most effective" undermines the trust in London as an ally of Kyiv.
The former minister also called on the British government to urge France, the US and a "more cautious" Germany to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine and to issue a clear ultimatum to Putin: stop attacks on Ukraine or we will support Ukraine's response.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively urging allies to lift all restrictions on their long-range weapons strikes against Russia, explaining that this would allow them to target, in particular, aircraft that launch cruise missiles and guided air bombs.
Why does the effectiveness of Storm Shadow attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation depend on the United States
The authors of the publication emphasize that the Storm Shadow missile itself is limited in its application.
It is recalled that in some cases Storm Shadow was used precisely together with the American HARM and MALD missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-