Ukraine will not be able to effectively hit the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow without additional help from the United States
Storm Shadow
Source:  The Telegraph

Attacks by long-range Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian military will not be effective without the auxiliary use of American missiles.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia requires auxiliary support from American missiles like HARM and MALD for effectiveness.
  • The effectiveness of Storm Shadow strikes depends on additional missiles from the US to achieve Ukrainian military objectives and prevent missile downing.
  • Cooperation with the USA is essential for enhancing Ukraine's military operations and increasing the success rate against Russian defense facilities.
  • Without US assistance, Storm Shadow missile on its own is limited in its application and prone to being intercepted by Russian air defense systems.
  • By utilizing American missiles like HARM and MALD, Ukraine can significantly enhance the efficiency and success of Storm Shadow attacks on Russian territories.

Why does the effectiveness of Storm Shadow attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation depend on the United States

Great Britain and France can give permission for Storm Shadow strikes on the territory of Russia as much as they want, but if the US does not allow the use of its HARM and MALD missiles, the Ukrainians will probably just waste valuable weapons, the publication notes.

The authors of the publication emphasize that the Storm Shadow missile itself is limited in its application.

Storm Shadow

Essentially, the SCALP/Storm Shadow is a small subsonic robotic jet. In the 1980s this was considered a difficult thing to do, but it is far from impossible to shoot down a subsonic aircraft: which is why the SCALP/Storm Shadow is not very useful on its own. Without any help, it will most likely be shot down by Russian air defense before it reaches its goal, the authors of the material explain.

How the U.S. Armed Forces increased the efficiency of using Storm Shadow with the help of missiles

It is recalled that in some cases Storm Shadow was used precisely together with the American HARM and MALD missiles.

HARMs either destroy Russian defense radars or cause them to shut down, while MALDs ensure that all radars that are operational will have signals on their screens and the Russians will not know which ones are Storm Shadows... Both HARMs and MALDs are manufactured in the United States, and that is why all eyes are now directed at Washington, - the article emphasizes.

It is indicated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely hoping not only for permission to use HARM and MALD, but also the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

