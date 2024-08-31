Attacks by long-range Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian military will not be effective without the auxiliary use of American missiles.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia requires auxiliary support from American missiles like HARM and MALD for effectiveness.
- The effectiveness of Storm Shadow strikes depends on additional missiles from the US to achieve Ukrainian military objectives and prevent missile downing.
- Cooperation with the USA is essential for enhancing Ukraine's military operations and increasing the success rate against Russian defense facilities.
- Without US assistance, Storm Shadow missile on its own is limited in its application and prone to being intercepted by Russian air defense systems.
- By utilizing American missiles like HARM and MALD, Ukraine can significantly enhance the efficiency and success of Storm Shadow attacks on Russian territories.
Why does the effectiveness of Storm Shadow attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation depend on the United States
The authors of the publication emphasize that the Storm Shadow missile itself is limited in its application.
How the U.S. Armed Forces increased the efficiency of using Storm Shadow with the help of missiles
It is recalled that in some cases Storm Shadow was used precisely together with the American HARM and MALD missiles.
It is indicated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely hoping not only for permission to use HARM and MALD, but also the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).
