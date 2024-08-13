Great Britain refused to give Ukraine permission to strike with Storm Shadow missiles on the objects and targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

What is known about Britain's position on allowing Ukraine to strike Storm Shadow over the Russian Federation

According to journalists with reference to an interlocutor from the British government, there have been no changes in the country's position on allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

The publication notes that missiles with a range of up to 250 km would allow Ukraine to strike airfields and logistics centers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which are used by the Russian occupiers to counter the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.

The authors of the publication emphasize that last month, during a visit to Great Britain, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi convinced Prime Minister Keir Starmer to lift restrictions on strikes by Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to retired British tank commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, Storm Shadow missiles could destroy railway junctions and key roads leading to Kursk and any airfields within a 100 km radius.

MiG-29 fighter jet of the ZSU

In his opinion, such a permission would demonstrate the determination of the West in supporting Ukraine.

Why Britain cannot give Ukraine permission to carry out Storm Shadow attacks on the Russian Federation

However, Great Britain cannot single-handedly grant such permission to Ukraine, as it produces Storm Shadow missiles jointly with France.

Therefore, France should also grant such permission to Ukraine together with Britain.

In addition, Ukraine has asked the US to allow the use of ATACMS long-range missiles to attack the Kursk region, but has so far been refused.