Ukraine seeks permission to use British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for strikes on Russian territory. At the same time, the White House denies statements that they are allegedly blocking this permission.
Points of attention
- The White House denies blocking Ukraine's permission to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russia.
- Claims of a ban on Storm Shadow missiles by the US authorities are not credible.
- British authorities are awaiting Washington's approval before granting Ukraine permission for missile strikes on Russian territory.
- President Joe Biden's team is reportedly obstructing London's permission for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia.
- Despite controversies, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine, including supplying Storm Shadow missiles.
Biden denies blocking the granting of permission to Ukraine to use Storm Shadow for strikes against the Russian Federation
According to one of the official representatives of President Joe Biden, Ukraine allegedly did not send a request regarding the use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on strategic objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the aggressor country.
At the same time, one of the American officials noted to journalists that 90% of Russian fighters have already been moved to air bases beyond the reach of the Storm Shadow missiles.
According to this official, now, if Ukraine really receives permission to use missiles in Russia, it will not have such an effect as some hope.
What is known about statements in the media about Biden's alleged blocking of permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the Russian Federation
The team of American leader Joe Biden is de facto blocking official London's permission for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of Russia.
As The Times managed to find out, the British authorities are still waiting for approval from the official Washington before giving the Ukrainians the green light to use their missiles on the territory of Russia.
According to one of the insiders, this topic is actually "stuck in their system".
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said that Great Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's statement about slowing down London's leadership in helping Kyiv.
A spokesman for the head of the British government said that the prime minister remains "absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine".
He added that the government's position regarding Ukraine's use of British-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles has not changed.
