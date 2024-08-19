Ukraine seeks permission to use British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for strikes on Russian territory. At the same time, the White House denies statements that they are allegedly blocking this permission.

Biden denies blocking the granting of permission to Ukraine to use Storm Shadow for strikes against the Russian Federation

According to one of the official representatives of President Joe Biden, Ukraine allegedly did not send a request regarding the use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on strategic objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the aggressor country.

At the same time, one of the American officials noted to journalists that 90% of Russian fighters have already been moved to air bases beyond the reach of the Storm Shadow missiles.

US President Joe Biden

Russia assumed that the US or other Western countries might eventually grant them permission to use long-range missiles in Russia, and they simply made adjustments at this stage, the interlocutor explains.

According to this official, now, if Ukraine really receives permission to use missiles in Russia, it will not have such an effect as some hope.

What is known about statements in the media about Biden's alleged blocking of permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the Russian Federation

The team of American leader Joe Biden is de facto blocking official London's permission for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of Russia.

As The Times managed to find out, the British authorities are still waiting for approval from the official Washington before giving the Ukrainians the green light to use their missiles on the territory of Russia.

According to one of the insiders, this topic is actually "stuck in their system".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said that Great Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's statement about slowing down London's leadership in helping Kyiv.

We have seen that Britain demonstrates real leadership - both in weapons, and in politics, and in supporting the life of Ukrainian society." But now, according to him, "the situation has slowed down - the President of Ukraine noted in his address on August 17.

A spokesman for the head of the British government said that the prime minister remains "absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine".

From the point of view of our support, again, it is unwavering, - emphasized the spokesman of the British Prime Minister.

He added that the government's position regarding Ukraine's use of British-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles has not changed.