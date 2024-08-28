Britain wants to allow Storm Shadow strikes on Russia. What stops her

As British journalists managed to find out from their insiders, in fact, the team of the leader of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, wants to give permission to Ukraine to carry out Storm Shadow strikes on targets in Russia, but is afraid of a negative reaction from the United States.
As the publication notes, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is afraid that his positive response to Ukraine's appeals will "provoke a scandal" and worsen relations between London and Washington.
Against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the politician decided to follow a "consultative approach": he consults with the American authorities, and does not make decisions on his own.
According to insiders, the team of American leader Joe Biden is concerned that the use of these missiles by Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia, even without US approval, could "escalate the situation" and lead to the involvement of American troops in the war.
The non-public conflict between the USA and Britain has been going on for more than a year
What is also interesting, when Britain became the first Western country to provide Ukraine with battle tanks, and also supported the idea of supplying F-16 fighters, the United States immediately expressed its displeasure.
In the White House, they began to complain that in this way London allegedly wants to push the United States to similar steps.
What is important to understand is that Storm Shadow/SCALP is a long-range Franco-British air-to-surface missile. It is designed to hit stationary targets (including, for example, bunkers), which are well protected by air defense systems.
