The intelligence of the United States and Great Britain provided Ukraine with satellite images of the Kursk region before the start of the offensive operation.

What is known about the US and Britain's secret support for the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Journalists of the publication, with reference to American officials and analysts from Great Britain, note that satellite images and other information about the situation in Kurshchyna were provided to Ukraine in preparation for the offensive.

It is noted that satellite images and other information were transmitted to enable the Ukrainian military to track the movement of reserves of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.

Western analysts and journalists of the publication believe that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna creates a threat of overstraining the supply lines of the Ukrainian military and weakening the defense positions in the east of Ukraine.

In addition, the concentration of troops in the Kursk region may create vulnerabilities on the eastern front.

According to James Rands, an analyst at the British intelligence company Janes, the expansion of territories under the control of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna requires the use of significant resources, which can lead to exhaustion in other areas of the front and reduce available reserves.

At the same time, the Armed Forces demonstrated the ability to conduct complex offensive operations, coordinating the actions of infantry, armored vehicles and artillery.

What is known about the transfer of reserves by the Russian army to Kurshchyna from various areas of the front in Ukraine

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues to transfer additional forces to Kurshchyna from less priority areas of the front in Ukraine.

It is noted that the commanders of the Russian 810th Marine Brigade, 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet, Eastern Military District), 11th Airborne (PVA) Brigade, 56th PVA Regiment (7th PVA Division) and the 51st VAT Regiment (106th VAT Division) reported to the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin about the execution of combat missions in Kurshchyna.

The Russian Army in Kurshchyna

Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with the chief of his general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and the chief of the main operational department of the general staff, Colonel-General Serhiy Rudsky. They discussed the Russian response to the Ukrainian "invasion" of the Kursk region.

ISW analysts observed the conduct of combat operations of the 810th Marine Brigade, 155th Marine Brigade and 11th Brigade of the Airborne Division in the Kursk region.

ISW notes that the military command of the Russian Federation recently moved units of the 56th regiment of the division from the Robotine district back to Russia.

Analysts have not yet confirmed that units of the 51st Regiment of the Airborne Division are fighting in Kurshchyna, but their commander reported to Putin about the transfer of troops to the Russian Federation.

In recent months, they fought in the Siverskyi direction together with other units of the 106th Division of the VAT.

Analysts also assume that the Russian Federation redeployed soldiers of the 810th and 155th Marine Brigades from the front line in the north of the Kharkiv region and units of the 11th Airborne Brigade from Chasovoy Yar.