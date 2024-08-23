The analyst named the hottest direction of the Kursk operation of the AFU

Dmytro Zhmailo, co-founder and executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, noted that about three thousand Russian servicemen were in an operational environment in Kurshchyna.

The Korenevsky direction remains the hottest in Kurshchyna

This is the opinion of an expert reviewing today's hostilities in the Kursk region.

After the Armed Forces blew up three main bridges across the Seim River, about three thousand Russian servicemen found themselves in an operational environment. Many of them surrender as prisoners, as evidenced by our military personnel who go on rotation in the Sumy region. However, some groups are fiercely resisting. For example, fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Mala Loknya, where the Russians barricaded themselves in the women's colony and even engaged its security personnel to repel Ukrainian attacks. Share

According to Zhmail, the Korenevsky direction in Kurshchyna remains the hottest.

In recent days, the Armed Forces managed to pass through the villages of Vitrene and Nikipelovka. New settlements were taken under control: Zhuravlivka, Kalinove, Kruglenke, and the settlement of Kryvyane was partially surrounded.

Events east of the city of Suja are developing less dynamically, in particular, in the direction of Martynivka, where there is slight progress, but the overall dynamics are slower. Hlushki district is surrounded by the Seim River in the north, Ukrainian troops in the east, and the Ukrainian border in the west. We have taken this area under fire control, actively using FPV drones and artillery. Currently, the Defense Forces are trying to occupy advantageous lines and strategic heights. Dmytro Zhmailo Executive Director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation

The military expert also added that the Defense Forces are also seeking to bring the main highways under fire control.

In particular, the Kursk-Bilhorod highway to cut off supplies that are critical for the Russians to support the Kharkiv bridgehead, and the Kursk-Rylsk-Lhov highway, where the Russians are actively fortifying, but this area is already within range of our artillery.

What is known about the situation at the front

As of the morning of August 23, the situation at the front remains tense, despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to advance during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

During August 22, 135 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.