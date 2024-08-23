Dmytro Zhmailo, co-founder and executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, noted that about three thousand Russian servicemen were in an operational environment in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- The Korenevsky direction in Kurshchyna is identified as the hottest in the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Russian troops are encircled in the operational environment after the destruction of bridges across the Seim River, leading to successful advances by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Significant progress has been made in controlling new settlements and strategic heights, with ongoing clashes indicating both surrenders and fierce resistance from Russian servicemen.
- The Defense Forces are focusing on taking under fire control the critical highways that provide supplies to the Russian troops, such as the Kursk-Bilhorod and Kursk-Rylsk-Lhov highways.
- As of August 23, despite the tense situation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully advancing during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, with numerous combat clashes between both sides.
The Korenevsky direction remains the hottest in Kurshchyna
This is the opinion of an expert reviewing today's hostilities in the Kursk region.
According to Zhmail, the Korenevsky direction in Kurshchyna remains the hottest.
In recent days, the Armed Forces managed to pass through the villages of Vitrene and Nikipelovka. New settlements were taken under control: Zhuravlivka, Kalinove, Kruglenke, and the settlement of Kryvyane was partially surrounded.
The military expert also added that the Defense Forces are also seeking to bring the main highways under fire control.
In particular, the Kursk-Bilhorod highway to cut off supplies that are critical for the Russians to support the Kharkiv bridgehead, and the Kursk-Rylsk-Lhov highway, where the Russians are actively fortifying, but this area is already within range of our artillery.
What is known about the situation at the front
As of the morning of August 23, the situation at the front remains tense, despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to advance during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region of Russia.
During August 22, 135 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.
