The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroy the Russian occupiers in the Kursk direction. Losses on the part of the enemy are considerable.

Epic video of the destruction of Russian invaders in Kurshchyna

According to the military, the video captures the combat work of one of the units of the Support Forces, which is conducting active combat operations as part of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk Region.

The "Sivalka-VM8" flamethrower systems use S-8 thermobaric missiles to inflict fire damage on the enemy's manpower and military equipment. Russian losses are considerable.

The PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the second bridge in Kurshchyna

Ukrainian aviation has already destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region across the Seim River.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

According to him, the aviation of the Air Force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air. This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.