The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Kursk region — map

According to Ukrainian and American analysts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to occupy new territories in Russian Kurshchyna during the last day.

What is happening in the Kursk region

On August 16, Ukrainian forces continued their advance to the southeast of Suja against the background of the continuation of Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region, the American Institute for the Study of War said in a statement. Share

In addition, analysts pay attention to the statements of Russian military bloggers.

According to the latter, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance to the east of Myrny and to the south of Spalnyi (both southeast of Suzhi).

It is also worth noting that geolocation images, which were released on August 15, confirm the fact that Ukrainian forces recently operated within the boundaries of the village of Borky (southeast of Suji).

Fighting continues to the north of Suzhi near Russky Porechny, to the east of Suzhi near Agronom, and to the southeast of Suzhi along the line Giryi-Komyshne-Krupets-Spalne. Share

Photo: understandingwar.org

How Ukrainian analysts comment on the advancement of the Armed Forces

According to the experts of the DeepState project, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the village of Borky in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Defense Forces freed Borky in Kurshchyna, the message says. Share

In addition, DeepState claims that the Russian invaders were able to advance in Grodivka, Mykolaivka, and Severny in Donetsk region.