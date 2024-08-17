According to Ukrainian and American analysts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to occupy new territories in Russian Kurshchyna during the last day.
Points of attention
- The armed forces of Ukraine are successfully advancing to the southeast in the Kursk region.
- The American Institute for the Study of War confirms the information about the capture of the village of Borky in Russian Kurshchyna.
- Recent events in the region indicate a tense situation.
What is happening in the Kursk region
In addition, analysts pay attention to the statements of Russian military bloggers.
According to the latter, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance to the east of Myrny and to the south of Spalnyi (both southeast of Suzhi).
It is also worth noting that geolocation images, which were released on August 15, confirm the fact that Ukrainian forces recently operated within the boundaries of the village of Borky (southeast of Suji).
How Ukrainian analysts comment on the advancement of the Armed Forces
According to the experts of the DeepState project, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the village of Borky in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In addition, DeepState claims that the Russian invaders were able to advance in Grodivka, Mykolaivka, and Severny in Donetsk region.
