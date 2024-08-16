The Bundestag announced a new demand to Scholz against the background of the counteroffensive of the AFU

The head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Markus Faber, demands from the authorities of Germany to increase the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as well as to start the supply of Fuchs armored vehicles.

Faber calls on Germany to strengthen the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk

Faber draws attention to the fact that the lightning-fast triumph of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region should become an excuse for official Berlin to talk about providing them with more Leopard and Fuchs.

So far we have transferred 5% of our Leopard 2s and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more — especially as we have ordered 123 Leopard2s and are about to decide on the Fuchs. Our help is of decisive importance in the fight against Putin's war of aggression, — said Marcus Faber. Share

According to him, by providing military support to Ukraine, Germany has the opportunity to lay the foundations for lasting peace in Europe.

Liebe Freunde,



der Vormarsch der Verteidiger bei #Kursk ist beeindruckend. #Putin scheitert bei der Verteidigung Russlands. Der Erfolg der #Ukraine muss für uns Anlass sein über die Abgabe von weiteren #Leopard2 und #Fuchs zu sprechen. — Marcus Faber (@MarcusFaber) August 16, 2024

Germany gave Ukraine permission to use its weapons in the Kursk operation

According to Marcus Faber, at the moment official Berlin does not see a problem in the fact that Ukraine can use weapons provided by Germany for its current offensive on Russian territory.

When it is transferred to Ukraine, it is a Ukrainian weapon... This applies to all materials, including the Leopard 2 main battle tank, he emphasized. Share

Marcus Faber drew attention to the fact that in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone.

As the German official notes, the use of weapons is subject to the provisions of international law.