The Bundestag announced a new demand to Scholz against the background of the counteroffensive of the AFU
Source:  online.ua

The head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Markus Faber, demands from the authorities of Germany to increase the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as well as to start the supply of Fuchs armored vehicles.

  • The supply of equipment for the Armed Forces of the Kursk region can play a key role at this stage of the war.
  • Marcus Faber emphasizes that Ukraine's actions fall under the provisions of international law.
  • Great Britain and Canada agree with this, and they also allow Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Faber calls on Germany to strengthen the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk

Faber draws attention to the fact that the lightning-fast triumph of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region should become an excuse for official Berlin to talk about providing them with more Leopard and Fuchs.

So far we have transferred 5% of our Leopard 2s and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more — especially as we have ordered 123 Leopard2s and are about to decide on the Fuchs. Our help is of decisive importance in the fight against Putin's war of aggression, — said Marcus Faber.

According to him, by providing military support to Ukraine, Germany has the opportunity to lay the foundations for lasting peace in Europe.

Germany gave Ukraine permission to use its weapons in the Kursk operation

According to Marcus Faber, at the moment official Berlin does not see a problem in the fact that Ukraine can use weapons provided by Germany for its current offensive on Russian territory.

When it is transferred to Ukraine, it is a Ukrainian weapon... This applies to all materials, including the Leopard 2 main battle tank, he emphasized.

Marcus Faber drew attention to the fact that in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone.

As the German official notes, the use of weapons is subject to the provisions of international law.

It is worth adding that Great Britain and Canada also allowed Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

