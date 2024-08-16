The Ukrainian military continues to expand its control over the territory of the Kursk region in the course of a successful offensive.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expanding their control over the territory of Kurshchyna in a successful offensive.
- Recent successes include the takeover of new settlements, the increase in territory covered by hostilities, and the destruction of a Russian military column in the Korenevoy region.
- Western analysts like Julian Röpke provide insights into the advancements, such as the capture of Lyubimivka and Sverdlykovo, and proximity to Korenevoy and Martynivka.
- Despite Russian efforts, the Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kursk region, with no signs of halting their progress after more than a week of offensive operations.
- The ongoing offensive showcases the determination and strategic effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, with implications for the regional dynamics and the conflict at large.
What is known about the recent successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in advancing in Kurshchyna
According to RosZMI, since the beginning of the week, the territory of the Kursk region covered by hostilities has increased by 10%.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to expand the territory of its offensive to 1,150 square kilometers.
According to the analysts of the monitoring project DeepState, the area of the territory taken under the control of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna covers 507.76 square km, and the so-called "gray zone" is already 640.92 square km.
Currently, the Ukrainian military is probably conducting combat operations in the Korenevoy region.
In the area of this settlement, as reported, another military column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation was destroyed.
It is noted that the Russian occupiers probably repeated their mistake, which was near Rylsk.
The Russians complain that it is Korenevo that blocks the way to Rylsk, and after capturing Rylsk, Ukrainian forces "will immediately leave a bunch of border posts in that area without supplies and support."
Analysts write that the armed forces have recently advanced and are operating in Safonivka, which is 28 km from the border.
The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries also reported fighting near Kauchuk, which is northeast of Korenevo and 27 km from the border.
Russian military personnel also declare the transition to Ukrainian control of the village of Bondarivka, east of Suzhi.
What do Western analysts say about the advancement of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, in the last 2-3 days, in addition to the city of Suja, the Ukrainian military took control of the settlements of Lyubimivka and Sverdlykovo, and also came close to Korenevoy and Martynivka.
