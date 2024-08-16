The Ukrainian military continues to expand its control over the territory of the Kursk region in the course of a successful offensive.

What is known about the recent successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in advancing in Kurshchyna

According to RosZMI, since the beginning of the week, the territory of the Kursk region covered by hostilities has increased by 10%.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to expand the territory of its offensive to 1,150 square kilometers.

According to the analysts of the monitoring project DeepState, the area of the territory taken under the control of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna covers 507.76 square km, and the so-called "gray zone" is already 640.92 square km.

Currently, the Ukrainian military is probably conducting combat operations in the Korenevoy region.

In the area of this settlement, as reported, another military column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation was destroyed.

A column of equipment of the Russian army was broken in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the Russian occupiers probably repeated their mistake, which was near Rylsk.

The Russians complain that it is Korenevo that blocks the way to Rylsk, and after capturing Rylsk, Ukrainian forces "will immediately leave a bunch of border posts in that area without supplies and support."

Analysts write that the armed forces have recently advanced and are operating in Safonivka, which is 28 km from the border.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries also reported fighting near Kauchuk, which is northeast of Korenevo and 27 km from the border.

Russian military personnel also declare the transition to Ukrainian control of the village of Bondarivka, east of Suzhi.

What do Western analysts say about the advancement of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, in the last 2-3 days, in addition to the city of Suja, the Ukrainian military took control of the settlements of Lyubimivka and Sverdlykovo, and also came close to Korenevoy and Martynivka.

Map of fighting in Kurshchyna from Bild analyst Julian Röpke