In the area of the Russian village of Korenevo, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed a Russian military column. Enemy soldiers write about it.

How is the situation developing in Kurshchyna

According to pro-Kremlin military commanders Volodymyr Romanov and Platon Mamatov, under Korenev "the same thing happened as under Rylsk."

There is no worse misfortune in war than idiots among commanders. The enemy does not forgive mistakes, — complained Platon Mamatov, but did not disclose additional details. Share

Another pro-Kremlin soldier, Romanov, complains that Russia still hasn't learned how to lead columns, which has led to fatal consequences for the enemy.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that they do not publish photos and videos of the consequences of the impact. There is no confirmation of this information.

What is known about the first case of the destruction of a Russian military convoy within the Kursk operation

On the night of August 9, Ukrainian forces with the help of HIMARS inflicted a devastating blow on a Russian convoy near Rylsk, in Kurshchyna.

According to the latest data, there were soldiers of the Russian Federation from at least two military units — military unit 13140 (810th marine brigade, Sevastopol) and military unit 72164 (Leningrad region) in the attacked column.

Subsequently, it was possible to confirm the identities of the two dead in the convoy — they are servicemen of military unit 13140 and cousins from the Astrakhan region — Mykola Linkov and Ruslan Gelyazhov.

According to Linvoa's mother, the men's bodies were taken to the Rostov morgue on August 13.