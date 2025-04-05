As Reuters learned from its insiders, Russian special services have carried out a series of explosions in European countries using sex toys.
Points of attention
- The explosives were hidden in packages with cosmetics and sex toys, creating a dangerous situation in courier warehouses across Europe.
- The recent incidents shed light on the nefarious activities of the Russian GRU and raise concerns about security in the region.
What is known about the activities of the GRU in Europe?
According to journalists, in the summer of 2024, three parcels exploded at courier warehouses in the UK, Germany, and Poland.
In addition, it is indicated that another package with explosives that did not go off was also found in a warehouse in Warsaw.
According to anonymous sources, pillows packed in packages with cosmetics and sex toys contained hidden improvised incendiary devices made from a cocktail of chemicals, including highly reactive magnesium.
What is important to understand is that the proceedings in this case concern criminal activity inspired by the Russian GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia, — ed.).
