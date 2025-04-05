Russia is carrying out terrorist attacks in Europe using sex toys
Category
World
Publication date

Russia is carrying out terrorist attacks in Europe using sex toys

What is known about the activities of the GRU in Europe?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters learned from its insiders, Russian special services have carried out a series of explosions in European countries using sex toys.

Points of attention

  • The explosives were hidden in packages with cosmetics and sex toys, creating a dangerous situation in courier warehouses across Europe.
  • The recent incidents shed light on the nefarious activities of the Russian GRU and raise concerns about security in the region.

What is known about the activities of the GRU in Europe?

According to journalists, in the summer of 2024, three parcels exploded at courier warehouses in the UK, Germany, and Poland.

In addition, it is indicated that another package with explosives that did not go off was also found in a warehouse in Warsaw.

According to anonymous sources, pillows packed in packages with cosmetics and sex toys contained hidden improvised incendiary devices made from a cocktail of chemicals, including highly reactive magnesium.

The chemicals were ignited by pre-installed detonators adapted to cheap Chinese electronic gadgets used to track things like lost keys, and the effect was amplified by tubes of cosmetics that looked like cosmetics but actually contained a gel made from flammable compounds including nitromethane.

What is important to understand is that the proceedings in this case concern criminal activity inspired by the Russian GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia, — ed.).

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Disinformation about Ukraine was spread. Austrian intelligence exposed a group of Russian spies
Austria
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Georgian authorities finally adopt pro-Russian law on "foreign agents" — EU reacts
Georgia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?