Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" calls on Ukrainians not to forget that Russia, in whatever form it exists, will forever remain our neighbor. This means that she can dare to take revenge even after a crushing defeat in the war. He stated this in an interview with Online.UA.
Points of attention
- It is important for Ukraine to be ready for Russia to launch a new invasion after losing the current war.
- A change of power in Russia by overthrowing the Putin regime does not guarantee changes in the policy of the aggressor country.
- The awareness of collective responsibility for the future of the homeland must be formed in the Ukrainian people.
Russia will not be able to come to terms with the fact of defeat
According to Dekhtyar, Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia will be a kind of pause before the start of a new battle.
The aggressor country will not be able to survive the humiliation and will want revenge, as it has already happened more than once in its history.
As the veteran notes, Ukrainians should do everything possible so that the war does not end with an ephemeral truce, because this would mean that all the sacrifices and exploits of our heroes were in vain.
It is also extremely important to realize the responsibility for what will happen next, because we cannot always count on the help of the USA, Europe and NATO.
Can something change in Russia after the overthrow of Putin's regime?
A veteran of the "Aidar" battalion is convinced that even a change of power in the aggressor country will not change anything globally.
Against this background, it is important for Ukrainians to understand what we are actually dealing with.
