Stanislav Dekhtyar, a veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion with the call sign "Vinegar", believes that no modern weapon can guarantee the defeat of the Russian army, because the main strength of Ukraine is exclusively in its people. The defender shared his thoughts in an interview with Online.UA.
Points of attention
- Every Ukrainian should prepare for war, acquire basic knowledge and skills.
- War is won by people, not by technology: weapons have value only in human hands.
- "Vinegar" calls on Ukrainians to gradually master military affairs.
Everyone needs to prepare for war
According to "Vinegar", he understands that many people are simply afraid, because there is really little good in war.
Dirt, losses, death, blood are inseparable components of frontline life.
Stanislav Dekhtyar emphasizes that it is extremely important for every Ukrainian to finally start preparing for war, study, and complete courses in tactical medicine.
Even a basic level of knowledge can come in handy in a difficult situation.
Wars are won by people, not weapons
Of course, it is almost impossible to achieve success on the battlefield without the support of artillery and aviation, but any weapon has value only in the hands of a person.
That is why the veteran calls on Ukrainians to be more actively interested in what is happening at the front, as well as to gradually master military affairs.
