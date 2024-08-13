A fighter with an amputation is also "pregnant". Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar on MMC, MSEC and disrespect for veterans

In an interview with Online.UA, veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" told how the military medical commissions and medical and social expert commission work during the war and what the consequences are.

What is wrong with MMC and MSEC

Probably, the biggest disrespect for veterans that exists in our country is MMC and MSEC. Because this is a complete disrespect for people. You have to go after those people, literally run, so that each doctor writes you his conclusion — this is complete nonsense. Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

Stanislav Dekhtyar shared his own story. As it turned out, the surgeon wrote to "Vinegar" the decision of the MMC, in which it was said that the veteran is "pregnant" according to Article 73 paragraph A.

The defense suggests that this was a mistake due to inattention, but the problem is that such cases are not isolated.

For example, a neurologist wrote to me that I have a complaint about the absence of my right lower limb. Specifically, that I have a "complaint"... And then, when we read what other doctors wrote to me... The orthopedist wrote to me that I should be declared unfit according to Art. 63 point A is amputation, and Art. 73 point A is a pregnancy with complications.

Photo: Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

He notes that he did not read the article until his comrades from the battalion noticed when he dropped the relevant documents to them. And they are like: "Well, that's it, you're pregnant!" We congratulate you!".

As the veteran notes, although these are funny situations, at the same time they are a reflection of the chaos that is happening in Ukrainian medical institutions and services.

Stanislav Dekhtyar draws attention to the fact that it is the MMC that actually decides the future fate of a person, however, it seems that commission employees often forget this.

The documents go on, and they will be looked at further and they will see that the fighter, 28 years old with an amputation, is also "pregnant"!

How Ukraine treats veterans of the Armed Forces

Stanislav Dekhtyar notes that a very strange situation has developed in our country regarding the attitude towards veterans.

It is about the fact that Ukrainian society is not ready to respect a person by default for the fact that this person is a veteran.

Many people still don't even know who veterans are — they need to be told that too.

We now have "participant in hostilities" equal to "veteran". But people need to be explained who a veteran is. Because we now have about 1 million veterans in the country. It is necessary to explain why these people deserve respect, as well as the fact that not every person in uniform is a veteran, that not every military person is a good person. Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

According to the veteran, it is also not necessary to idealize and romanticize the concepts of both veterans and military personnel.