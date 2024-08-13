A fighter with an amputation is also "pregnant". Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar on MMC, MSEC and disrespect for veterans

In an interview with Online.UA, veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" told how the military medical commissions and medical and social expert commission work during the war and what the consequences are.
Points of attention
- Veteran Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar describes the problems that soldiers face when they pass MMC and MSEC.
- It is extremely important that Ukrainians finally understand who veterans are, and also learn to respect the men and women who fought and continue to fight for the independence of their homeland.
What is wrong with MMC and MSEC
Stanislav Dekhtyar shared his own story. As it turned out, the surgeon wrote to "Vinegar" the decision of the MMC, in which it was said that the veteran is "pregnant" according to Article 73 paragraph A.
The defense suggests that this was a mistake due to inattention, but the problem is that such cases are not isolated.
He notes that he did not read the article until his comrades from the battalion noticed when he dropped the relevant documents to them. And they are like: "Well, that's it, you're pregnant!" We congratulate you!".
As the veteran notes, although these are funny situations, at the same time they are a reflection of the chaos that is happening in Ukrainian medical institutions and services.
Stanislav Dekhtyar draws attention to the fact that it is the MMC that actually decides the future fate of a person, however, it seems that commission employees often forget this.
How Ukraine treats veterans of the Armed Forces
Stanislav Dekhtyar notes that a very strange situation has developed in our country regarding the attitude towards veterans.
It is about the fact that Ukrainian society is not ready to respect a person by default for the fact that this person is a veteran.
Many people still don't even know who veterans are — they need to be told that too.
According to the veteran, it is also not necessary to idealize and romanticize the concepts of both veterans and military personnel.
