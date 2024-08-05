Russia has almost no chance left to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. This was stated by the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA.

The Ukrainian army reached a completely new level

As "Buffalo" notes, he does not know what Russia should do to defeat Ukraine.

The only option that can radically change the situation and save the enemy from defeat is nuclear weapons.

We already have a completely different army training. When we faced a full-scale invasion, we were prepared in one way, and now we are prepared in another way. Yes, Russia (Russia — ed.) can capture a certain amount of territory, but it will definitely not be able to win completely without using some kind of ballistic, nuclear weapons. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

The senior sergeant emphasizes that he considers the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, even worse than the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to "Buffalo", he still does not understand how a "creature" (Putin — ed.), which cannot bring order in its own country, still starts an invasion of other states and destroys everything there.

They (Russian — ed.) can be described simply — Pechenegs. They also have a Pecheneg machine gun. They are so proud of him. What are you proud of? You called the machine gun a barbarian. Since then, instead of swords, they now have machine guns in their hands. And that's all. Share

The army is about justice

According to "Buffalo", the feeling of injustice is something that no true warrior can ever come to terms with.

This is tearing me apart from the inside, it "covers". And this "covers" almost all military personnel... When you join the army, if you are an unjust person, you will be "spellbound". Because in the army, mainly, justice. A properly built army is justice. If you screw up, please take responsibility for it yourself. Is that fair? Rightly. That's how it works. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

The defender emphasizes that he did not want to just watch silently as the Russian invaders kidnap and kill Ukrainian children, and that is why he joined Azov.

"Buffalo" wanted revenge for every child and did everything to stop the enemy.