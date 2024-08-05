What will be the end of the war between the Russia and Ukraine. "Buffalo" from "Azov" made its prediction
Ukraine
What will be the end of the war between the Russia and Ukraine. "Buffalo" from "Azov" made its prediction

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia has almost no chance left to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. This was stated by the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian army improved significantly during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
  • This irrevocably reduced the enemy's chances of winning the war.
  • "Buffalo" considers Putin much worse than Hitler and sees the Russian invaders as real barbarians.

The Ukrainian army reached a completely new level

As "Buffalo" notes, he does not know what Russia should do to defeat Ukraine.

The only option that can radically change the situation and save the enemy from defeat is nuclear weapons.

We already have a completely different army training. When we faced a full-scale invasion, we were prepared in one way, and now we are prepared in another way. Yes, Russia (Russia — ed.) can capture a certain amount of territory, but it will definitely not be able to win completely without using some kind of ballistic, nuclear weapons.

The senior sergeant emphasizes that he considers the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, even worse than the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to "Buffalo", he still does not understand how a "creature" (Putin — ed.), which cannot bring order in its own country, still starts an invasion of other states and destroys everything there.

They (Russian — ed.) can be described simply — Pechenegs. They also have a Pecheneg machine gun. They are so proud of him. What are you proud of? You called the machine gun a barbarian. Since then, instead of swords, they now have machine guns in their hands. And that's all.

The army is about justice

According to "Buffalo", the feeling of injustice is something that no true warrior can ever come to terms with.

This is tearing me apart from the inside, it "covers". And this "covers" almost all military personnel... When you join the army, if you are an unjust person, you will be "spellbound". Because in the army, mainly, justice. A properly built army is justice. If you screw up, please take responsibility for it yourself. Is that fair? Rightly. That's how it works.

The defender emphasizes that he did not want to just watch silently as the Russian invaders kidnap and kill Ukrainian children, and that is why he joined Azov.

"Buffalo" wanted revenge for every child and did everything to stop the enemy.

According to the senior sergeant, the task of Ukrainians is to do everything so that our children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren never again consider Russians as brothers.

