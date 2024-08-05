Russia has almost no chance left to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. This was stated by the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA.
The Ukrainian army reached a completely new level
As "Buffalo" notes, he does not know what Russia should do to defeat Ukraine.
The only option that can radically change the situation and save the enemy from defeat is nuclear weapons.
The senior sergeant emphasizes that he considers the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, even worse than the German dictator Adolf Hitler.
According to "Buffalo", he still does not understand how a "creature" (Putin — ed.), which cannot bring order in its own country, still starts an invasion of other states and destroys everything there.
The army is about justice
According to "Buffalo", the feeling of injustice is something that no true warrior can ever come to terms with.
The defender emphasizes that he did not want to just watch silently as the Russian invaders kidnap and kill Ukrainian children, and that is why he joined Azov.
"Buffalo" wanted revenge for every child and did everything to stop the enemy.
According to the senior sergeant, the task of Ukrainians is to do everything so that our children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren never again consider Russians as brothers.
