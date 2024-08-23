Russia is reducing ground forces units in Kaliningrad against the background of the Ukraine's Kursk operation
Russia
Source:  Delphi

In Lithuania, a decrease in the number of Russian ground troops was recorded due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Russia is decreasing its ground troops in Kaliningrad following the successful operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
  • The Lithuanian commander confirms the reduction of Russian troops and highlights the need for continued vigilance against Kremlin control in the region.
  • The strategic importance of capturing new settlements and maintaining control over Kurshchyna is emphasized in the Ukrainian army's plans.
  • The transfer of troops from Kaliningrad underscores the shifting dynamics in the region amidst the ongoing conflict.
  • The successful offensive in Kurshchyna by the Ukrainian military has led to the capture of new Russian prisoners of war and highlights the progress made in the conflict.

Russia is transferring troops from Kaliningrad against the background of the Kursk operation of the AFU

The Lithuanian Armed Forces noticed this tendency of the aggressor countries.

This was stated by the Commander of the Lithuanian Army Raimundas Vaikšnoras.

As soon as Russia's war against Ukraine began, we already noticed that a lot of equipment and some personnel were transferred from Kaliningrad. Only they returned after the rotation, and now it is seen that there is a sufficient reduction of at least the ground forces.

At the same time, the commander of the Lithuanian army emphasized that one should not relax, because the Kremlin is trying to control the Baltic Sea region.

But let's not deceive ourselves, the so-called A2/AD system, which covers from the air, is strong. And nothing has changed there. They are still trying to control the Baltic Sea, they are still trying to control the region, so we also have to stay vigilant and watch what is happening there.

Successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

On August 22, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi that during the offensive in Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian military took control of another settlement, and also replenished the exchange fund with new Russian prisoners of war soldiers.

Ukrainian units took new Russian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna. As noted by the Ground Forces on August 21, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perform combat missions in the Kursk region.

There are good results regarding the prisoners, which means that even more of our boys will soon return home.

The Ground Forces did not say in detail how many occupiers were captured.

Ukraine
Ukraine
