In Lithuania, a decrease in the number of Russian ground troops was recorded due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Russia is transferring troops from Kaliningrad against the background of the Kursk operation of the AFU
The Lithuanian Armed Forces noticed this tendency of the aggressor countries.
This was stated by the Commander of the Lithuanian Army Raimundas Vaikšnoras.
At the same time, the commander of the Lithuanian army emphasized that one should not relax, because the Kremlin is trying to control the Baltic Sea region.
Successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
On August 22, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi that during the offensive in Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian military took control of another settlement, and also replenished the exchange fund with new Russian prisoners of war soldiers.
Ukrainian units took new Russian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna. As noted by the Ground Forces on August 21, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perform combat missions in the Kursk region.
There are good results regarding the prisoners, which means that even more of our boys will soon return home.
The Ground Forces did not say in detail how many occupiers were captured.
