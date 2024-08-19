The ZSU continued to advance along the entire front line in the Kursk region on August 18 and advanced somewhat to the southeast of Suzhi.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian armed forces advanced in the Kursk region, capturing certain settlements and continuing the offensive along the entire front line.
- The analysis of geo-location videos shows the unsuccessful strikes of Russian troops on Ukrainian positions, which indicates the successful advance of Ukrainian troops.
- The main reason for the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna was Russia's underestimation of the potential of Ukrainian troops and the insufficient training of the Russian military command.
- The Kremlin did not plan sufficient measures to protect Russian territory from the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region, which led to the successful offensive of the Armed Forces.
That is how far the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in Kurshchyna
Military analysts note that geolocation video footage released on August 17 shows Russian forces striking a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier north of Martynivka (northeast of Suzhi), indicating that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced there.
In addition, geolocation footage published on August 17 and 18 indicates that Ukrainian forces continue to operate along the entire declared maximum limit of the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.
Analysts named the main reason for the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna
ISW analysts point out that the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the offensive in the Kursk region was made possible due to the Russian military command's underestimation of the potential of the Ukrainian military.
On August 18, Ukrainian troops continued their offensive on their entire front in the Kursk region and slightly advanced to the southeast of Suzhi.
