Ukrainian defenders advanced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — according to analysts

The ZSU continued to advance along the entire front line in the Kursk region on August 18 and advanced somewhat to the southeast of Suzhi.

That is how far the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in Kurshchyna

Military analysts note that geolocation video footage released on August 17 shows Russian forces striking a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier north of Martynivka (northeast of Suzhi), indicating that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced there.

Ukrainian troops captured Troitske (south of Korenevoy and about two kilometers from the border) and advanced to Semenivka (north of Suzhi and about 24 kilometers from the border), a Russian military blogger said on August 18. Share

In addition, geolocation footage published on August 17 and 18 indicates that Ukrainian forces continue to operate along the entire declared maximum limit of the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Analysts named the main reason for the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna

ISW analysts point out that the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the offensive in the Kursk region was made possible due to the Russian military command's underestimation of the potential of the Ukrainian military.

The delay in establishing a complex Russian command and control structure in the Kursk region continues to highlight the fact that the Kremlin has failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia. Since the fall of 2022, the Kremlin and the Russian military command have considered the Russian border with northeastern Ukraine as a "sleeping" section of the front and probably did not plan sufficient measures to protect Russian territory, the analysts' report emphasizes. Share