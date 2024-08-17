Russian propagandists continue to spread disinformation about the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for an attack on nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation. In particular, on August 17, the odious spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, made false accusations against Ukraine.
Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "provocations by the Kyiv regime at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."
According to the information received, the Kyiv regime has started preparing an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist said.
Russia, which itself captured and holds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn "provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent violations of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, the result of which could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe." .
Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation — Kovalenko
Oleksandr Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, suggested that the activation of Russian propaganda materials regarding Ukraine's accusations of nuclear provocations contains a dangerous component.
This is evidence that Russia may be preparing a terrorist attack.
