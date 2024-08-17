Russia cynically spreads a fake about Ukraine preparing an attack on the Kursk NPP
the Kursk NPP
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian propagandists continue to spread disinformation about the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for an attack on nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation. In particular, on August 17, the odious spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, made false accusations against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about Ukraine's alleged preparation for an attack on Russian nuclear facilities to divert attention from their own actions.
  • The accusations against Ukraine are aimed at discrediting the country before international organizations, creating an illusion of threat to justify Russian actions.
  • The international community must recognize and counter Russian propaganda efforts to prevent the spread of false information regarding Ukraine's nuclear intentions.
  • The head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC suggests that Russia's propaganda may indicate preparations for a dangerous nuclear provocation, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
  • By analyzing the deceptive narratives of Russian propaganda and Ukraine's response, it becomes evident that the situation surrounding the Kursk NPP accusations unveils potential threats and manipulations.

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "provocations by the Kyiv regime at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."

According to the information received, the Kyiv regime has started preparing an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist said.

Russia, which itself captured and holds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn "provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent violations of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, the result of which could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe." .

In addition, such actions of Kyiv create not only a direct threat to nuclear plants, but also undermine the postulates of the IAEA on nuclear safety and physical nuclear safety, formulated by the head of the Agency R. Grossi in 2022, — the Russian propagandist believes without reason.

Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation — Kovalenko

Oleksandr Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, suggested that the activation of Russian propaganda materials regarding Ukraine's accusations of nuclear provocations contains a dangerous component.

Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation. The scenario of accusing us of terrorism and the attack on the Kursk NPP did not work, now they are lying about the "dirty bomb" and our possible provocation.

Oleksandr Kovalenko

Oleksandr Kovalenko

Head of the CPD

This is evidence that Russia may be preparing a terrorist attack.

