Russian propagandists continue to spread disinformation about the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for an attack on nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation. In particular, on August 17, the odious spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, made false accusations against Ukraine.

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "provocations by the Kyiv regime at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."

According to the information received, the Kyiv regime has started preparing an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist said.

Russia, which itself captured and holds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn "provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent violations of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, the result of which could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe." .

In addition, such actions of Kyiv create not only a direct threat to nuclear plants, but also undermine the postulates of the IAEA on nuclear safety and physical nuclear safety, formulated by the head of the Agency R. Grossi in 2022, — the Russian propagandist believes without reason. Share

Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation — Kovalenko

Oleksandr Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, suggested that the activation of Russian propaganda materials regarding Ukraine's accusations of nuclear provocations contains a dangerous component.

Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation. The scenario of accusing us of terrorism and the attack on the Kursk NPP did not work, now they are lying about the "dirty bomb" and our possible provocation. Oleksandr Kovalenko Head of the CPD