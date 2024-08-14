The statements of the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the odious Maria Zakharova, regarding the situation in the Kursk region are aimed at cementing the image of Ukrainians as enemies in the minds of Russian citizens.

Russian propagandists spread fakes about the "atrocities of the AFU" in Kurshchyna

This is emphasized by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.

The CPD refuted the statement of the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, circulated by the Russian media, that the Ukrainian military during the operation in the Kursk region allegedly received an order from the command to shoot civilians in case of resistance.

This information is not true, Ukraine steadfastly adheres to international legislation regarding the treatment of civilians during hostilities. The enemy has no proof of his accusations, so he resorts to lies and manipulation.

It is emphasized that Zakharova's statement is part of efforts to promote propaganda about "atrocities of Ukrainians" in the Kursk region in order to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community.

In addition, the Kremlin wants to cement in the minds of Russians the image of Ukrainians as enemies, as well as to encourage the evacuation of the maximum number of people from the combat zone. In this way, Moscow seeks to informationally isolate the territory of the Kursk region in order to hide its own helplessness from the population.

A new fake from propagandists about the "destruction of churches in Kurshchyna by the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

Enemy propaganda reproduces messages about the alleged destruction of churches by the Ukrainian military in the territory of the Kursk region.

Propaganda resources of the Russian Federation, referring exclusively to the words of the priests of the Russian Orthodox Church, claim that the Ukrainian military allegedly destroyed the Ascension Church-chapel and the Hornalsky St. Nicholas Monastery in Belogorsk. There is no objective confirmation of this information.

The Center for Combating Disinformation has already reported on a large-scale propaganda campaign about "atrocities of Ukrainians", for the promotion of which large resources of the enemy have been involved. The spread of fakes about the destruction of churches by Ukrainians is aimed primarily at a Western audience, in particular at the USA, where the topic of religious persecution is very sensitive for citizens on the eve of the presidential elections.