The Russian Federation conducts propaganda "youth forums" at TOT — CCD

The Russian occupiers continue to invest large resources in propaganda among young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

How the Russian Federation uses "youth forums" for propaganda on TOT

As noted by the CCD, one of the tools of such propaganda is the so-called youth forums, in which the enemy tries to lure as many young people as possible to participate with promises of great career prospects and obtaining "competences for self-realization in the Russian Federation."

In addition, preparations are currently underway in occupied Berdyansk for the holding of the second forum "Young South", where the organizers intend to bring participants from all temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

The real purpose of such measures:

propaganda of hatred towards Ukraine and ideological processing of the population among the residents of TOT;

strengthening control over adolescents and youth through the network of youth organizations;

propaganda of loyalty through promises of illusory "prospects";

strengthening the influence of occupation administrations on all areas of people's lives.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.